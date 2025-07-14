Perseids Meteor Shower 2025: When and Where to See 100 Shooting Stars
The Perseids meteor shower will peak on 12–13 August 2025, with up to 100 shooting stars per hour. However, a bright moon may affect visibility. Best viewing chances come before or after peak nights.
Perseids Meteor Shower 2025 Dates
The Perseids arrive from 17 July to 23 August, with the greatest activity reported on the nights of 12 and 13 August. But it is going to be a tough year for skywatching.
Peak Clashes with Bright Moon
An 84% illuminated moon will cross the sky during the peak time, and most meteors will barely be seen ever. The waning gibbous moon rises before midnight and ruins the sky.
Sturgeon Moon Affects Visibility
Almost full Sturgeon Moon on 9 August washes out the night sky through peak, dimming even the brightest shooting stars.
Before Peak, Best Meteor Viewing Time
Clear skies are likely to be found between 18 and 28 July around the new moon (24 July). It offers dark skies and good meteor visibility.
After Peak, Another Short Viewing Window
The moon again fades after 16 August, giving another short chance to view meteors. The meteors will, however, be fewer in number, but dark skies make them favorable.
Why They Are Special
The Perseids are famous for their velocity and brightness as they travel at 60 km/s into the Earth's atmosphere. Rare bright meteors still manage to shine through light pollution.
Disclaimer
This is for informational and educational purposes only. Meteor activity and visibility can vary based on weather, location, and light pollution. Check local forecasts and astronomical updates before planning observations.