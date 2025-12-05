LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • PF Withdrawal Made Easier? EPFO’s 2025 Update Reshapes Employee Benefits, Check Key Changes in Withdrawal, Limits & Pension Access

PF Withdrawal Made Easier? EPFO’s 2025 Update Reshapes Employee Benefits, Check Key Changes in Withdrawal, Limits & Pension Access

As per the reports, now employees can withdraw 75% of their PF after they are jobless. There is a reduction in the pension withdrawal waiting period. At least 25% of the total amount should be in your PF account. 

By: Last Updated: December 5, 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Immediate Withdrawal After Job Loss
1/6

Immediate Withdrawal After Job Loss

Employees can now withdraw 75% of their PF balance immediately after leaving a job, with the rest available after 12 months of unemployment.

Pension Withdrawal Waiting Period
2/6

Pension Withdrawal Waiting Period

Full pension withdrawal under EPS now requires 36 months of unemployment, up from the previous two months.

Minimum Balance Requirement
3/6

Minimum Balance Requirement

At least 25% of the PF balance must be maintained at all times to ensure long-term retirement savings.

Simplified Withdrawal Categories
4/6

Simplified Withdrawal Categories

Thirteen previous withdrawal provisions are now merged into three: essential needs, housing, and special circumstances.

Increased Withdrawal Limits
5/6

Increased Withdrawal Limits

Education withdrawals are allowed up to 10 times, and marriage withdrawals are allowed up to five times, with fewer restrictions.

Special Circumstances Access
6/6

Special Circumstances Access

Full PF withdrawal is permitted for retirement, permanent disability, retrenchment, or leaving India permanently.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS