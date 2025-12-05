PF Withdrawal Made Easier? EPFO’s 2025 Update Reshapes Employee Benefits, Check Key Changes in Withdrawal, Limits & Pension Access
As per the reports, now employees can withdraw 75% of their PF after they are jobless. There is a reduction in the pension withdrawal waiting period. At least 25% of the total amount should be in your PF account.
Immediate Withdrawal After Job Loss
Employees can now withdraw 75% of their PF balance immediately after leaving a job, with the rest available after 12 months of unemployment.
Pension Withdrawal Waiting Period
Full pension withdrawal under EPS now requires 36 months of unemployment, up from the previous two months.
Minimum Balance Requirement
At least 25% of the PF balance must be maintained at all times to ensure long-term retirement savings.
Simplified Withdrawal Categories
Thirteen previous withdrawal provisions are now merged into three: essential needs, housing, and special circumstances.
Increased Withdrawal Limits
Education withdrawals are allowed up to 10 times, and marriage withdrawals are allowed up to five times, with fewer restrictions.
Special Circumstances Access
Full PF withdrawal is permitted for retirement, permanent disability, retrenchment, or leaving India permanently.