Phase Six Marvel Mania: Dive Into Six Must-Watch Releases Arriving In 2025-2027!
Marvel fans surely have a liking for dark macabre animations as Apocalypse prepares for a windy entry with “Marvel Zombies” alongside an animated “Eyes of Wakanda,” from which they can learn much about Wakanda’s history. Sort of an MCU live-action expansion with “Wonder Man” being another hero with flair, a sort of prelude for “Spider-Man 4,” which is expected to be a new grounded chapter for Peter Parker. The mega-scaled “Avengers: Doomsday” and the reality-changing “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which promises big fights and the return of a legendary character-also as a villain, will conclude the elaborate Multiverse Saga. With the very eccentric cult known as “The Toxic Avenger,” which combines horror, comedy, and satirical justice, the journey into and beyond superhero universes begins. We can guarantee that this very exciting heterogeneous ensemble promises something intriguing for the film buffs-the heart of storytelling and visual splendor. Let’s take a look at five upcoming thrilling Marvel movies coming in 2025-2027.
Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+ Series - August 1, 2025)
This animated anthology series delves into Wakanda's hidden history, following Hatut Zaraze warriors across different eras as they undertake dangerous missions to retrieve vibranium artifacts and protect their nation.
Spider-Man 4 (July 31, 2026)
Tom Holland's Peter Parker begins a new, grounded chapter as Spider-Man, confronting fresh challenges in a world that has forgotten his true identity.
Avengers: Doomsday ( December 18, 2026)
The next epic Avengers film features Earth's mightiest heroes and new allies clashing with the formidable Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., in a universe-altering confrontation.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 4, 2027)
Miles Morales races against time to save his family and the multiverse in the thrilling conclusion to the animated Spider-Verse trilogy, confronting destiny and countless Spider-People.
Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)
The monumental culmination of the Multiverse Saga, this film will unite heroes and villains from across myriad realities in an unprecedented, reality-shaping conflict.