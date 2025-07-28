Phase Six Marvel Mania: Dive Into Six Must-Watch Releases Arriving In 2025-2027!

Marvel fans surely have a liking for dark macabre animations as Apocalypse prepares for a windy entry with “Marvel Zombies” alongside an animated “Eyes of Wakanda,” from which they can learn much about Wakanda’s history. Sort of an MCU live-action expansion with “Wonder Man” being another hero with flair, a sort of prelude for “Spider-Man 4,” which is expected to be a new grounded chapter for Peter Parker. The mega-scaled “Avengers: Doomsday” and the reality-changing “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which promises big fights and the return of a legendary character-also as a villain, will conclude the elaborate Multiverse Saga. With the very eccentric cult known as “The Toxic Avenger,” which combines horror, comedy, and satirical justice, the journey into and beyond superhero universes begins. We can guarantee that this very exciting heterogeneous ensemble promises something intriguing for the film buffs-the heart of storytelling and visual splendor. Let’s take a look at five upcoming thrilling Marvel movies coming in 2025-2027.