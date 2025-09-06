LIVE TV
  Photos! Glimpse Of Grand Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Across India

Photos! Glimpse Of Grand Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Across India

After ten days of vibrant celebrations filled with decorated pandals, household Ganpati idols, devotional aartis, and gatherings, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 concluded on Saturday with the immersion of Lord Ganesha.

Across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, and other cities, thousands of devotees joined farewell processions to bid adieu to their beloved Bappa with chants, music, and dancing.

The grand immersion rituals marked the spiritual end of the festival, as idols were taken to rivers, lakes, and seashores for visarjan ceremonies.

The immersion processions in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra saw large crowds of devotees participating with immense devotion. Processions began on Friday and continued into Saturday, as major Ganesh mandals carried out visarjan with grandeur and discipline.

People gathered in huge numbers, carrying idols with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya.” Authorities ensured smooth traffic management and security measures, allowing devotees to participate safely in the farewell rituals.

September 6, 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
Rohit Sharma On Ganpati Darshan
1/7

Rohit Sharma On Ganpati Darshan

Rohit Sharma visited a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, where fans welcomed him with loud slogans of “Mumbai’s cha Raja Rohit Sharma.” However, Rohit politely asked them not to raise such slogans, after which the crowd calmed down and maintained silence.

Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai
2/7

Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai

Devotees thronged the Gali Ka Raja pandal in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of the grand Ganpati Visarjan.

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan
3/7

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan

Immersion procession of Lalbaugcha Raja begins as thousands gather to bid an emotional farewell. Devotees line the streets with chants, dance, and devotion as the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja embarks on his final journey, Ganesh Visarjan.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Immerses Lord Ganesha
4/7

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Immerses Lord Ganesha

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with wife Amruta Fadnavis and family, immerses Lord Ganesh at the CM's residence.

Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai
5/7

Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai

The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol of Ganeshgalli ka raja begins in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Ganesh Visarjan at Badrinath Dham
6/7

Ganesh Visarjan at Badrinath Dham

Ganesh Visarjan is the final ritual of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, where idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in a body of water

Ganpati Visarjan
7/7

Ganpati Visarjan

For 2025, the main immersion will take place on Saturday, September 6, which is also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

