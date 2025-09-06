Photos! Glimpse Of Grand Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Across India

After ten days of vibrant celebrations filled with decorated pandals, household Ganpati idols, devotional aartis, and gatherings, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 concluded on Saturday with the immersion of Lord Ganesha.

Across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, and other cities, thousands of devotees joined farewell processions to bid adieu to their beloved Bappa with chants, music, and dancing.

The grand immersion rituals marked the spiritual end of the festival, as idols were taken to rivers, lakes, and seashores for visarjan ceremonies.

The immersion processions in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra saw large crowds of devotees participating with immense devotion. Processions began on Friday and continued into Saturday, as major Ganesh mandals carried out visarjan with grandeur and discipline.

People gathered in huge numbers, carrying idols with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya.” Authorities ensured smooth traffic management and security measures, allowing devotees to participate safely in the farewell rituals.