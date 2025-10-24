LIVE TV
  • Piyush Pandey Passes Away: Check Net Worth of Man Behind Iconic Fevicol and Cadbury Ads

Piyush Pandey Passes Away: Check Net Worth of Man Behind Iconic Fevicol and Cadbury Ads

Piyush Pandey Net Worth: Veteran advertising executive Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. The Padma Shri recipient was credited with some of India’s most iconic and popular campaigns. Panday became a household name in the industry and inspired generations of young creators. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian advertising, leaving behind a legacy of relatable stories deeply rooted in everyday Indian life and emotions.

By: Last Updated: October 24, 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Who Was Piyush Pandey
1/6

Who Was Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey was a veteran advertising executive and one of the most influential figures in the advertising world.

Piyush Pandey Early Life
2/6

Piyush Pandey Early Life

Piyush Pandey was born in Jaipur, into a large family. He studied at St. Xavier’s School in Jaipur and later pursued a postgraduate degree in History from St Stephen’s College in Delhi.

Piyush Pandey Career
3/6

Piyush Pandey Career

Piyush Pandey began his connection with advertising at an early age, but before joining Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) in 1982, Pandey worked in cricket, tea tasting, and construction. He and his brother Prasoon Pandey often lent their voices to radio jingles.

Piyush Pandey Ads
4/6

Piyush Pandey Ads

Piyush Pandey served the most memorable campaigns, including Fevicol “Dum Laga ke Haisha”, Cadbury Dairy Milk “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Asian Paints “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”. These ads stayed with people long after watching them.

Prasoon Pandey Net Worth
5/6

Piyush Pandey Net Worth

According to various media reports, Piyush Pandey’s estimated net worth stands at about US USD 19 million (Rs 160 crore approx) in 2025.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on publicly available sources and reports. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, details such as net worth and personal background may vary over time. This content is intended for informational purposes only.

