Piyush Pandey Passes Away: Check Net Worth of Man Behind Iconic Fevicol and Cadbury Ads
Piyush Pandey Net Worth: Veteran advertising executive Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. The Padma Shri recipient was credited with some of India’s most iconic and popular campaigns. Panday became a household name in the industry and inspired generations of young creators. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian advertising, leaving behind a legacy of relatable stories deeply rooted in everyday Indian life and emotions.
Who Was Piyush Pandey
Piyush Pandey was a veteran advertising executive and one of the most influential figures in the advertising world.
Piyush Pandey Early Life
Piyush Pandey was born in Jaipur, into a large family. He studied at St. Xavier’s School in Jaipur and later pursued a postgraduate degree in History from St Stephen’s College in Delhi.
Piyush Pandey Career
Piyush Pandey began his connection with advertising at an early age, but before joining Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India) in 1982, Pandey worked in cricket, tea tasting, and construction. He and his brother Prasoon Pandey often lent their voices to radio jingles.
Piyush Pandey Ads
Piyush Pandey served the most memorable campaigns, including Fevicol “Dum Laga ke Haisha”, Cadbury Dairy Milk “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Asian Paints “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”. These ads stayed with people long after watching them.
Piyush Pandey Net Worth
According to various media reports, Piyush Pandey’s estimated net worth stands at about US USD 19 million (Rs 160 crore approx) in 2025.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on publicly available sources and reports. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, details such as net worth and personal background may vary over time. This content is intended for informational purposes only.