LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Magical Places You Must Visit This Christmas

7 Magical Places You Must Visit This Christmas

Experience the magic of the season at these enchanting destinations. Perfect inspiration for a festive winter getaway.

Published By: Published: December 17, 2025 16:41:41 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Christmas Market
1/9
7 Magical Places You Must Visit This Christmas

7 Magical Places You Must Visit This Christmas

Experience the magic of the season at these enchanting destinations. Perfect inspiration for a festive winter getaway.

Christmas Celebration
2/9
The Christmas Markets of Germany

The Christmas Markets of Germany

From the iconic Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt to Munich’s medieval vibe, enjoy lights, handcrafted ornaments, and mulled wine. The atmosphere feels warm, traditional, and deeply festive.

Christmas Decoration
3/9
Christmas Decoration

Lapland, Finland

Experience a true winter wonderland with Santa’s village, Northern Lights, and reindeer sleigh rides. This destination offers an unforgettable Christmas for all ages.

Santa Claus
4/9
Santa Claus

Rovaniemi, Finland

Located on the Arctic Circle, this festive town lets you meet Santa and his elves. It is one of the most magical Christmas destinations in the world.

Christmas Street
5/9
New York City, USA

New York City, USA

From the Rockefeller Center tree to ice skating in Central Park, the city shines with holiday cheer. Every street feels like a scene from a classic Christmas movie.

Christmas lights
6/9
Christmas street

Prague, Czech Republic

Explore Old Town Square filled with festive markets and historic charm. The city’s architecture looks even more magical under Christmas lights.

Snowy Montains
7/9
The Swiss Alps

The Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Snowy mountains, cozy chalets, and scenic villages create the perfect holiday escape. Ideal for travelers seeking peace, beauty, and winter adventure.

Christmas Celebration
8/9
Christmas Celebration

Edinburgh, Scotland

The city comes alive with Christmas markets, lights, and historic streets. Its winter celebrations blend tradition, culture, and holiday spirit.

Christmas Decor
9/9
Christmas Decor

Where will you go this Christmas?

From snowy villages to sparkling cities, these magical destinations promise to make your Christmas and new year unforgettable.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS