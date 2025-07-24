Plane Crashes – Images Of Tragedy And Aftermath: In Pics
Although flying is generally the safest means of transportation, the skies have seen horrible events in the last five years that significantly affected the aviation world and millions of lives. The areas of flying doom, changes in altitude that don’t make sense leading to altitude displacement, hostile acts, to technical failures sorrowfully dominated the last five years of accidents. Each event, hopelessly disconcerting in relation to flying and chillingly descriptive to our understanding of human agency and limitations.
Here are five of the deadliest plane crashes –
Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (Iran, 2020)
On January 8, 2020, a Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 on board. Investigations revealed it was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile amid heightened tensions, with Iran acknowledging human error due to misaligned radar and operator mistake.
China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 (China, 2022)
On March 21, 2022, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 132 people suddenly plunged from cruising altitude and crashed into a mountainous region in Guangxi, killing all on board. The cause remains officially undetermined, though preliminary reports indicated no abnormalities in communication or control.
Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 (South Korea, 2024)
On December 29, 2024, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed during landing at Muan Airport after a bird strike, killing 179 of 181 occupants. Investigations found pilots mistakenly shut down the less damaged engine, leading to the fatal emergency belly landing.
Air India Flight 171 (Ahmedabad, India, 2025)
On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, bound for London, killing 260 people (241 on board, 19 on ground). Preliminary reports indicate fuel cutoff leading to loss of thrust from both engines.
Angara Airlines Flight RGN877 (Russia, 2025)
After losing contact shortly before landing, a 49-person Angara Airlines An-24 passenger plane crashed near Tynda, Russia, on July 24, 2025. Every one of the 49 people inside died. The cause of the wreckage that was discovered burning on a hillside is being investigated, though the weather is making it more difficult.