Planning A Trip To Mussoorie? Here Are Five Places You Can’t Miss

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Lal Tibba Scenic Point (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
Lal Tibba Scenic Point

A peaceful colonial-era cantonment town just above Mussoorie, Landour offers serene walks, vintage cafés, and stunning views of the Himalayas. Ideal for those seeking quiet, heritage charm, and cozy moments away from bustling tourist spots.

Soham Himalayan Centre (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
Soham Himalayan Centre

A cultural gem showcasing the art, history, and heritage of the Himalayas. Explore exhibits, paintings, and artefacts that reflect the traditions of Garhwal, Kumaon, and Tibetan regions in a quiet and immersive setting.

Company Garden (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
Company Garden

A lush, family-friendly retreat filled with manicured lawns, fountains, colorful flower beds, and a mini lake for boating. It’s an ideal picnic spot with a play area, food stalls, and scenic relaxation for all ages.

Library Bazaar (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
Library Bazaar

Located near the iconic Library Chowk, this bustling market is a shopper’s delight. From woollens to handicrafts and old bookstores, it blends local color with colonial nostalgia and is perfect for evening strolls.

Gun Hill (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
Gun Hill

One of Mussoorie’s highest points, Gun Hill offers sweeping views of the Doon Valley and snow-capped Himalayan peaks. Ride the ropeway or hike up for a mix of scenic beauty, breezy air, and local legends.

