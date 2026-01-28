Planning To Buy A Tablet? From OnePlus Pad Go To Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Here Are 5 Best Tablets For Powerful Performance | In Pics
The tablets have evolved from casual entertainment to smooth high-quality gaming with smooth frame rates, console visuals, and responsive controls in a portable form. The advanced tablets are powered by powerful processors, high refresh rate display, and advanced cooling systems. Here is a tailored list of five best tablets that you can consider if you are planning to buy one.
OnePlus Pad Go
The OnePlus Pad Go features balanced performance with a sharp 2.4K ReadFit display and a unique 7:5 aspect ratio that feels natural for activities like reading, browsing, and long gaming sessions. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and backed by 8000mAh massive battery.
Lenevo Idea Pad
The Lenovo Idea Tab is an ideal choice for those who are looking for a bright 2.5K display and Dimensity 6300 chipset with 5G support. Cloud gaming and online matches feel responsive and lag-free. In terms of storage and RAM, the device offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB using an SD card.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
The Galaxy Tab S9 offers premium grade experience with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device easily handles demanding titles even at high graphic settings.
Xiaomi Pad 7
The Xiaomi Pad 7 is crafted for high-performance gaming with powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and refresh rate of 144Hz. The processor is paired with LPDDR5X RAM which gives smooth experience to the users
Realme Pad 2
The Realme Pad 2 features a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor which gives smooth gameplay experience to users. The slim design of the device makes it comfortable.