PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana: Know How Farmers Can Receive A Monthly Pension Of ₹3,000 After Turning 60

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana is one of the most critical schemes initiated by Central Government to provide the financial assistance to the Farmers. There is no charge involved to enrol for the scheme, it’s totally is free of cost and the farmers are not required to make any payment for the purpose even at the CSC Centres.

The farmers who have joined the scheme may also leave the scheme later if they do not wish to continue for any reason. Their contributions to the Pension Fund will be returned to them along with interest.