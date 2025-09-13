PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana: Know How Farmers Can Receive A Monthly Pension Of ₹3,000 After Turning 60
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana is one of the most critical schemes initiated by Central Government to provide the financial assistance to the Farmers. There is no charge involved to enrol for the scheme, it’s totally is free of cost and the farmers are not required to make any payment for the purpose even at the CSC Centres.
The farmers who have joined the scheme may also leave the scheme later if they do not wish to continue for any reason. Their contributions to the Pension Fund will be returned to them along with interest.
Provide Social Security
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana has been started to provide social security to all landholding Small and Marginal Farmers in the country. Enrollment under the scheme is free of cost and the farmers are not required to make any payment for the purpose at the CSC Centres.
Source of Livelihood
These farmers have minimal or no savings and also do not have any source of livelihood when they reach old age. The eligible farmers desirous of joining the scheme will visit nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) along with their Aadhaar number and bank passbook or account details.
Fixed pension of Rs.3,000/-
The scheme aims to help them live a healthy and happy life after they reach their old age. Under this scheme, a fixed pension of Rs.3,000/- will be provided to all eligible small and marginal farmers.
18-40 years are eligible
Those farmers who are of the age of 18 years and above and upto 40 years are eligible to join the scheme. Spouses of the Small and Marginal farmers are also eligible to join the scheme separately and they will also get separate pension of Rs.3000/ when they reach the age of 60 years.
