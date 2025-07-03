In Pics: PM Modi Becomes The First Indian prime Minister To Visit Ghana In Thirty Years As He Embarks On A Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Ghana marked a crucial chapter in India’s engagement with Africa nearly after 30 years. This milestone underscored India’s commitment to strengthening ties and elevating its relationship with Ghana. PM Modi received a heartfelt welcome in Accra, showcasing traditional dance, music and a 21-Gun salute. The title of “Officer of the order of the Star of Ghana” was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award emphasizes the esteemed recognition of his work to improve ties between Ghana and India. John Dramani, the president of Ghana, gave him a loving welcome. with the unique greeting gesture. The president emphasized the two countries’ strong connection and bond.