In Pics: PM Modi Becomes The First Indian prime Minister To Visit Ghana In Thirty Years As He Embarks On A Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Ghana marked a crucial chapter in India’s engagement with Africa nearly after 30 years. This milestone underscored India’s commitment to strengthening ties and elevating its relationship with Ghana. PM Modi received a heartfelt welcome in Accra, showcasing traditional dance, music and a 21-Gun salute. The title of “Officer of the order of the Star of Ghana” was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award emphasizes the esteemed recognition of his work to improve ties between Ghana and India. John Dramani, the president of Ghana, gave him a loving welcome. with the unique greeting gesture. The president emphasized the two countries’ strong connection and bond.
A star for PM Modi in Ghana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded with the 'Officer of the order of the Star of Ghana'. The award highlights the prestigious honour of his efforts to strength India-Ghana relations.
PM Modi's 23rd Award In Cyprus
The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 23rd international honor, was presented to him on June 16, 2025, at Nicosia, Cyprus. The prize was dedicated "to 1.4 billion Indians" by Modi in his acceptance speech. Prior to this, in 2025 he was awarded with Sri Lanka's 'Mitra Vibhushana' in April and Mauritius's 'Grand Commander of the order of the star and key of the Indian ocean' in March, 2025, underscoring a remarkable streak of global recognition of his outreach.
Ghana Welcomes India With Open Arms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Accra, Ghana, where president John Dramani welcomed him with warm and heartfelt gesture. With the special gesture of welcome. Ghanian president highlighted the the strong bond and friendship between two nations.
India-Ghana Partnership Elevated
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President John Dramani Mahama engage in fruitful discussion that strengthens mutual trust. By elevating their relationship to a comprehensive partnership, they set the stage for stronger collaboration.
PM Modi Meets Indians In Ghana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly embraced by Indian community in Ghana. He also acknowledged their contribution as a living bridge between two nations.
A Handshake Of Trust
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President John Dramani Mahama exchange a form handshake, embodying a strong ties between India and Ghana. It highlights the unity and promising future for both nations.
PM Modi's Visit To Ghana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ghana marked a significant step in expanding India's footprints in Africa. This visit highlights stronger economic and cultural ties between two nations.
Beginning Of 5 Nation's Tour With Ghana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his five nations tour by first arriving in Ghana. The multi-journey underscored India's growing engagement on the global stage.
PM Modi Announces Big Push In Ghana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Announces the doubling of ITEC and ICCR scholarships in Ghana and expanding cooperation in agriculture. He affirmed the support for "Free Ghana" program and expanded cooperation in other sectors also.
After 30 Years
The historic visit by the Indian Prime Minister to Ghana ended a thirty-year gap. His historic visit revealed a clear vision for advancement and closer ties. His visit reaffirmed the connections by promising increased cooperation in development, defense, and education.
A Grand Welcome Of PM Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from Ghana with a display of traditional dance and music. The ceremony featured a proud 21-Gun Salute, honouring his historic visit.