PM Modi Performs Dhwajarohan at Ram Mandir Ayodhya as Saffron Flag With Sun, ‘Om’ Rises on Temple Shikhar
PM Modi performs the historic Dhwajarohan at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir as the sacred saffron flag with Sun, ‘Om’ and Kovidara symbols rises atop the temple shikhar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Dhwajarohan ceremony for the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. During the ceremony, an orange flag was ceremonially hoisted on the temple's shikhar, and thousands of people came to witness this pivotal spiritual moment.
Saffron Flag Represents Strength, Purity & Respect
The orange Dhwaja flag symbolizes strength, purity and respect and was ceremonially raised. Symbolically, this ceremonial flag raising marks the completion of the temple and was celebrated throughout the city of Ayodhya with Vedic chanting.
Flag Features Sun, Om, and Kovidara Tree
The Dhwaja is triangular in shape – 10 feet tall and 20 feet long. The Dhwaja has three symbols: a radiant sun, the sacred ‘om’, and a Kovidara tree. Each symbol represents the divine energy, righteousness and cultural continuity of the Ramayana tradition.
The Completion of a 500-Year Journey, Says PM Modi
During his speech at the ceremony, PM Modi said today, “India is Ram-Mai.” The completion of the Dhwaja ceremony marks the end of a 500-year-long journey to spiritual rebirth, healing historical wounds, and restoring Dharma in the world.
Ayodhya a City of Faith and Celebration
Earlier that day, Ayodhya was filled with celebratory sounds and sights as crowds cheered “Jai Shri Ram.” Thousands of supporters from across the nation gathered to view live broadcasts of the ceremonies at multiple sites throughout Ayodhya with large television screens set up to show the events.
The Significance of the Ceremony
The raising of the Dharma Dhwaja on the Ram Temple shikhar represents the ultimate victory of truth and righteousness over the forces of darkness and evil and it is a call for all people to follow the examples of Lord Ram in living by righteousness and justice.
Disclaimer
This gallery is based on publicly available information and live updates. It aims to provide general news coverage without endorsing any political, religious, or ideological viewpoint.