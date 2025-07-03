PM Modi Received 24 Global Honours So Far, Check The List Here : In Pics

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 3, received Ghana’s highest civilian honour, ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ , making him the most internationally decorated and celebrated Indian Prime Minister to date. PM Modi has received a total of 24 global awards from different countries. From the deserts of Egypt to the historic cities of Europe, Asia Africa, and the Pacific, PM Modi has been internationally recognized for his leadership and contribution to peace and his insightful vision.

These prestigious honours are not just awards to be proud about but they also reflect his efforts in strengthening India’s global relations and his work to ensure economic growth, cultural diplomacy, peace and environmental protection. Below are the 24 moments PM Modi shined on global stages receiving the appreciation.