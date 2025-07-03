PM Modi Received 24 Global Honours So Far, Check The List Here : In Pics
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 3, received Ghana’s highest civilian honour, ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ , making him the most internationally decorated and celebrated Indian Prime Minister to date. PM Modi has received a total of 24 global awards from different countries. From the deserts of Egypt to the historic cities of Europe, Asia Africa, and the Pacific, PM Modi has been internationally recognized for his leadership and contribution to peace and his insightful vision.
These prestigious honours are not just awards to be proud about but they also reflect his efforts in strengthening India’s global relations and his work to ensure economic growth, cultural diplomacy, peace and environmental protection. Below are the 24 moments PM Modi shined on global stages receiving the appreciation.
PM Modi Honored By Saudi Arabia
On April 3, 2016 PM Modi PM Modi received Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honor, Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud from King Salman, symbolizing and strengthening bilateral ties.
PM Modi Felicitated With Afghanistan's Top Civilian Award
PM Modi awarded Afghanistan's highest civilian honor, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan on June 4, 2016, recognizing and appreciating his contributions to the nation.
PM Modi Receiving Palestine's Grand Collar Of The State
PM Modi accepting Palestine's highest civilian award from President Mahmoud Abbas, strengthening India-Palestine relations on February 10, 2018.
Champions Of The Earth Award By Unites Nations (UN)
PM Modi was recognized by the United Nations for his leadership and contributions in environmental protection and climate action and felicitated in 2018.
Seoul Peace Prize Laureate, 2018
PM Modi receiving the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for his contributions to international peace and development. A strong testament to his governance and global presence.
UAE's Highest Honor
PM Modi is conferred with the Order of Zayed by the UAE leadership on August 24, 2019, a testament to deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.
Order of St. Andrew By Russia
PM Modi receiving Russia's highest state order, marking robust India-Russia ties and celebrating the long stood friendly relations between the two nations.
Maldives' Nishan Izzuddin
PM Modi receiving Maldives' highest honor for foreign dignitaries on June 8, 2019, strengthening Indo-Maldivian relations.
King Hamad Order Of The Renaissance
PM Modi receiving the Bahrain's King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, a top Bahrain's award, signifying growing friendship on August 24, 2019.
Global Goalkeeper Award
PM Modi recognized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan's impact on public health in the September of 2019.
Philip Kotler Presidential Award
PM Modi is presented with the Philip Kotler Presidential Award for his visionary leadership by World Marketing Summit in 2019.
USA's Legion Of Merit Award
PM Modi received the Legion of Merit from the U.S. President, recognizing his leadership in elevating the India-US strategic partnership. The award was accepted by Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on behalf of PM Modi.
Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award
CERA Week honored PM Modi for his commitment to sustainable energy and environmental stewardship on the global stage in 2021.
Bhutan's Order Of The Druk Gyalpo
PM Modi conferred with Bhutan's highest civilian decoration on March 22, 2024, reflecting the special bond between Bhutan and India.
Papua New Guinea's Order Of Logohu
PM Modi receiving the Papua New Guinea's highest civilian honor on May 22, 2023, strengthening India's relation with Pacific Island nations.
Fiji's Companion Of The Order
PM Modi is honored with Fiji's highest award on same day as he received Papua New Guinea's Order, recognizing his leadership and support for the Pacific region.
Ebakl Award
PM Modi is awarded with the Ebakl Award by Palau, highlighting India's growing engagement in the Pacific region in May , 2023.
Egypt's Order Of The Nile
PM Modi receiving Egypt's highest state honor from President El-Sisi, celebrating deep historical ties between India and Egypt on June 25, 2023.
Grand Cross Of The Legion Of Honour
PM Modi is honored with France's highest distinction, Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour a symbol of strategic partnership and friendship on July 14, 2023.
Greece's Grand Cross Of The Order Of Honour
PM Modi receives Greece's top civilian award, reinforcing ancient and modern ties between the nations on August 25, 2023.
Grand Commander Of The Order Of The Niger
PM Modi conferred with Nigeria's second-highest distinction on November 18, 2024, deepening the bilateral cooperation.
Order Of Excellence Of Guyana
PM Modi receiving Guyana's highest national honor on November 20, 2024, recognizing his global contributions.
Dominica Award Of Honour
PM Modi receiving Dominica's prestigious award on November 20, 2024, for his statesmanship and support to Dominica during the Covid 19 pandemic.
The Officer Of The Order Of The Star Of Ghana
The latest addition to PM Modi's collection of Global Honours. PM Modi receiving 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana,' the nation's highest civilian honor to strengthen the India-Ghana friendship.