PM Modi’s Secret Snack: Discover The Health Benefits Of Makhana | Photos
Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is more than just a snack it’s a powerhouse of nutrition. Sourced from the lotus plant, these puffed seeds are low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with antioxidants and essential minerals. From supporting heart health to aiding digestion and stabilizing blood sugar, makhana offers a natural and wholesome alternative to processed snacks.
PM Modi, who turns 75 today, has often shared his love for makhana, revealing that he consumes it almost daily. With its slightly nutty taste, satisfying crunch, and versatile use in recipes, this ancient superfood is not only a healthy snack but also a bedtime ally, thanks to its sleep-promoting properties. It’s time this traditional gem makes its mark on the global health food map.
Have a look on the benefits of Makhana
Makhana: The Ancient Superfood
Sourced from the lotus plant, makhana (fox nuts) is a traditional Asian snack cherished for its nutrition, crunchy texture, and slightly nutty flavor.
Makhana for Weight Loss
Low in calories and high in fiber, makhana keeps you full for longer, helping control appetite and encouraging healthier eating habits.
Safe & Healthy for Diabetics
With a low glycemic index, makhana prevents blood sugar spikes, making it an ideal and tasty snack for people managing diabetes.
Boost Your Heart Health
Packed with antioxidants, potassium, and magnesium, makhana helps reduce inflammation, manage cholesterol, and support overall cardiovascular well-being.
Gentle on Your Digestion
Rich in fiber, makhana aids digestion, relieves bloating, and supports a healthy gut naturally.
PM Modi’s Favourite Nighttime Snack
Containing tryptophan, makhana may promote relaxation and better sleep. PM Modi enjoys it almost daily, calling it a superfood for global recognition.