PM Modi’s Secret Snack: Discover The Health Benefits Of Makhana | Photos

Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is more than just a snack it’s a powerhouse of nutrition. Sourced from the lotus plant, these puffed seeds are low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with antioxidants and essential minerals. From supporting heart health to aiding digestion and stabilizing blood sugar, makhana offers a natural and wholesome alternative to processed snacks.

PM Modi, who turns 75 today, has often shared his love for makhana, revealing that he consumes it almost daily. With its slightly nutty taste, satisfying crunch, and versatile use in recipes, this ancient superfood is not only a healthy snack but also a bedtime ally, thanks to its sleep-promoting properties. It’s time this traditional gem makes its mark on the global health food map.

Have a look on the benefits of Makhana

