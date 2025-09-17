LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • PM Modi’s Secret Snack: Discover The Health Benefits Of Makhana | Photos

PM Modi’s Secret Snack: Discover The Health Benefits Of Makhana | Photos

Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is more than just a snack it’s a powerhouse of nutrition. Sourced from the lotus plant, these puffed seeds are low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with antioxidants and essential minerals. From supporting heart health to aiding digestion and stabilizing blood sugar, makhana offers a natural and wholesome alternative to processed snacks.

PM Modi, who turns 75 today, has often shared his love for makhana, revealing that he consumes it almost daily. With its slightly nutty taste, satisfying crunch, and versatile use in recipes, this ancient superfood is not only a healthy snack but also a bedtime ally, thanks to its sleep-promoting properties. It’s time this traditional gem makes its mark on the global health food map.

Have a look on the benefits of Makhana 

(Note: All photos that are used here are taken from Canva)

By: Last Updated: September 17, 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Makhana: The Ancient Superfood
1/6

Makhana: The Ancient Superfood

Sourced from the lotus plant, makhana (fox nuts) is a traditional Asian snack cherished for its nutrition, crunchy texture, and slightly nutty flavor.

Makhana for Weight Loss
2/6

Makhana for Weight Loss

Low in calories and high in fiber, makhana keeps you full for longer, helping control appetite and encouraging healthier eating habits.

Safe & Healthy for Diabetics
3/6

Safe & Healthy for Diabetics

With a low glycemic index, makhana prevents blood sugar spikes, making it an ideal and tasty snack for people managing diabetes.

Boost Your Heart Health
4/6

Boost Your Heart Health

Packed with antioxidants, potassium, and magnesium, makhana helps reduce inflammation, manage cholesterol, and support overall cardiovascular well-being.

Gentle on Your Digestion
5/6

Gentle on Your Digestion

Rich in fiber, makhana aids digestion, relieves bloating, and supports a healthy gut naturally.

PM Modi’s Favourite Nighttime Snack
6/6

PM Modi’s Favourite Nighttime Snack

Containing tryptophan, makhana may promote relaxation and better sleep. PM Modi enjoys it almost daily, calling it a superfood for global recognition.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS