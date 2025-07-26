PM Modi’s Visit To Maldives Day 2: Modi meets several Maldivian leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Maldives. During his visit, he attended the island nation’s 60th Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest. This was his first state visit to the nation after Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November 2023. On Day 2, PM Modi met several Maldivian leaders and interacted with Indian-origin people.
During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Maldivian Vice President Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef. In a post on ‘X’, he said, “Our discussion touched upon key pillars of the India-Maldives friendship. Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more.”
He also met with Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis. After meeting, he said that we talked about the deep-rooted India-Maldives friendship, including the close relationship between our respective Parliaments. The formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis is a welcome step for bilateral ties.
Modi said after meeting with the former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, “Nasheed has always been a strong advocate of deeper India-Maldives friendship. Spoke about how the Maldives will always be a valued pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Mahasagar vision.”
PM Modi also met with members of different political parties of the Maldives. He said, “The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship. Our shared values continue to guide this important partnership.”
After completing his visit to Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that I conclude this productive visit to the Maldives, I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Muizzu, the Government and people of the Maldives for their warmth.