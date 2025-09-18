From Alia Bhatt To Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes on PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday
Happy belated birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji! On this special occasion, many celebrities flooded social media with their heartfelt wishes! Some shared beautiful tweets, while others posted video greetings. From Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan, here are the greetings and wishes made by popular Bollywood celebrities (dubbed in English)-
Shah Rukh Khan wishing Narendra Modi
His words-
"Today, on the occassion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards your country can be seen in this journey. Your pace and energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy."
Alia Bhatt wishing Narendra Modi
Her words-
"Wishing you a very happy birthday, prime Minsiter Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress. May your health, strength and safety always stay intact."
Aamir Khan wishing Narendra Modi
His words-
"Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions to India's development will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and that you continue to lead the country on the path of progress."
Ayushmann Khurrana wishing Narendra Modi
His words-
"When I first met him, he already knew so much about us... he asked about my family, inquired about my father, Tahira's health and even about my films. This personal connection he forms with everyone he interacts with makes him truly exceptional. I wish him good health and happiness."
Vicky Kaushal wishing Narendra Modi
His words-
"Here's wishing a very happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I truly wish for your good health, long life, and boundless energy so you can take our great nation to even greater heights. Jai Hind."
Ajay Devgan wishing Narendra Modi
His words-
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, warm greetings from my family and me on your 75th birthday! I met you for the first time when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since that day, there has been a beautiful consistency in your journey. Your vision for our nation, dedication to your work and fearless leadership have earned a special place in India's heart. It is all because of you! Once again, happy birthday, Modi ji. May you always stay healthy and happy and continue to inspire us!"
Disclaimer
The content on this page is based on publicly available information and social media posts by celebrities. All quotes have been reported by media sources and may be paraphrased for clarity. This page is intended for informational purposes only and does not represent any official statements from the celebrities or the Prime Minister’s office.