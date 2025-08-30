Top Photos: PM Narendra Modi Rides Japan Bullet Train With Shigeru Ishiba, Meets Indian Drivers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his visit to Japan on Saturday, took a bullet train ride alongside his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. During the journey, the two leaders traveled to Sendai and also interacted with Indian train drivers undergoing training at the East Japan Railway Company.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shared pictures from the ride on his official X account. In his post, he wrote, “With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car.”

Both leaders also observed the country’s latest ALFA-X train, a next-generation bullet train.

Here are the top photos from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba’s bullet train ride.