Top Photos: PM Narendra Modi Rides Japan Bullet Train With Shigeru Ishiba, Meets Indian Drivers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his visit to Japan on Saturday, took a bullet train ride alongside his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. During the journey, the two leaders traveled to Sendai and also interacted with Indian train drivers undergoing training at the East Japan Railway Company.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shared pictures from the ride on his official X account. In his post, he wrote, “With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car.”
Both leaders also observed the country’s latest ALFA-X train, a next-generation bullet train.
仙台に到着いたしました。石破首相とともに新幹線でこの地を訪れました。@shigeruishiba pic.twitter.com/fJ4yr5gtKh
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025
Here are the top photos from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba’s bullet train ride.
PM Narendra Modi Rides Japan Bullet Train With Shigeru Ishiba, Meets Indian Drivers And Reviews ALFA-X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba took a bullet train ride to Sendai on the second day of Modi’s Japan visit.
Japense PM Shigeru Ishiba takes PM Modi on a bullet train ride
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba shared moments from the journey with Modi on his official X account, highlighting their travel to Sendai.
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba and PM Modi shake hands before taking a bullet train ride
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba and PM Modi observed Japan’s next-generation ALFA-X bullet train and were briefed on its features by JR East’s chairman.
PM Modi interacts with Indian train drivers in Japan
Modi interacted with Indian train drivers currently undergoing training at East Japan Railway Company and posed for pictures with them.
Modi emphasized cooperation in trade, innovation, startups, AI, and technology.
Both leaders observed Japan’s next-generation ALFA-X bullet train and were briefed on its features by JR East’s chairman.