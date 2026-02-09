Pokemon to Naruto: Top 5 Anime Cartoons Loved by Fans Worldwide

Pokémon

Pokémon is one of the most iconic anime cartoons ever created. Following Ash Ketchum and his journey to become a Pokémon Master, the series introduced fans to Pikachu and hundreds of unique Pokémon creatures. With engaging adventures, strong friendships and life lessons, Pokémon has remained relevant for decades.