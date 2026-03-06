LIVE TV
Portrayal of School Girls, Objectionable Lyrics: Badshah Gets Summoned Over Controversial Song ‘Tateeree’

Rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has been summoned by the Haryana State Commission for Women over alleged objectionable lyrics in his Haryanvi track Tateeree. The commission took cognisance of complaints claiming the song contains inappropriate references involving women and minors. A hearing in the matter has been scheduled for March 13 in Panipat.

Haryana Women’s Commission Issues Summons
1/6
Badshah summoned by Haryana Women's Commission over 'Tateeree' song lyrics

Haryana Women’s Commission Issues Summons

Rapper Badshah has landed in controversy after the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a summons regarding his Haryanvi track Tateeree. The commission took suo motu cognisance of complaints alleging that the song contains objectionable lyrics targeting women and minors. The move comes after the track sparked backlash shortly after its release.

Complaints Trigger Official Action
2/6

Complaints Trigger Official Action

The complaints were filed by Savita Arya, president of Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti, and Shiv Kumar of Shiv Aarti India Foundation. They alleged that Tateeree includes sexualised references and objectionable vocabulary that objectifies women and minors. The complainants urged authorities to take strict action against the creators of the track.

HSCW Chairperson Speaks Out
3/6

HSCW Chairperson Speaks Out

Chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the Haryana State Commission for Women has initiated proceedings after receiving multiple complaints. She expressed concern that such lyrics may negatively influence young listeners and questioned how the song passed regulatory scrutiny before release.

Hearing Scheduled in Panipat
4/6

Hearing Scheduled in Panipat

The official notice names Badshah (real name Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia) as the primary respondent. Authorities have scheduled the hearing on March 13, 2026, at 11:30 AM at the DC Office conference hall in Panipat. Local police have been directed to ensure the presence of all concerned parties during the proceedings.

About the Song ‘Tateeree’
5/6

About the Song ‘Tateeree’

The track Tateeree was released on March 1, 2026 and features Simran Jaglan alongside Badshah. The lyrics were written by Badshah, while music and production were handled by Hiten. Directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, the song blends Haryanvi elements with modern hip-hop beats but has now sparked debate over lyrical responsibility in popular music.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports and official statements. Allegations and claims mentioned are part of the ongoing proceedings and have not been legally proven at the time of publication.

