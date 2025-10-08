Post-Fast Feast: 7 Easy Recipes to Break Your Karva Chauth Fast
Break your Karva Chauth fast with these 7 easy recipes, including kheer, moong dal khichdi, fresh fruit salad, and sabudana khichdi. Light, nutritious, and hydrating options help restore energy, aid digestion, and provide post-fast comfort.
Kheer (Rice Pudding)
A creamy, sweet dessert with rice, milk, and dry fruits. It’s light yet filling, perfect for energizing after a long fast. Garnish with almonds and pistachios for added flavor.
Moong Dal Khichdi
A gut-friendly, hydrating dish made with moong dal and rice, seasoned lightly with cumin and turmeric. It’s easy on digestion and replenishes energy quickly after fasting.
Fresh Fruit Salad
A hydrating, vitamin-rich option that includes seasonal fruits like watermelon, papaya, and pomegranate. It restores hydration and supplies natural sugars for instant energy.
Coconut Water & Buttermilk
Perfect as immediate rehydration drinks. Coconut water and buttermilk are replenishing, cooling, and rich in electrolytes, ideal for post-fast recovery.
Sabudana Khichdi
A nutritious, easy-to-digest dish prepared with soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls), boiled potatoes, and peanuts. It’s light, filling, and quick to make, perfect for breaking the fast.
Fruit & Nut Yogurt Parfait
Layered yogurt with fresh fruits, nuts, and honey. It’s a wholesome, probiotic-rich snack that aids digestion, boosts immunity, and provides sustained energy.
Light Sargi or Pooja Prasad
Popular Sargi recipes include coconut ladoo, guldus, and easy-to-make sweets and snacks that provide energy and are easy on the stomach after fasting.