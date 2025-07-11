Power & Prosperity – Top 10 Women Billionaires Redefining India’s Fortune: In Pics
India’s economic narrative is no longer written by men alone. Over the past decade, this has drastically changed, with women stepping in the boardrooms, setting up startups, managing family conglomerates, and controlling single bodies of activities once dominated by men. This dynamic wave of powerful women has emerged as not just passive recipients of legacy businesses but as visionary architects of new-age empires. This accomplished brand of women-industrialists are reshaping the entire industry, rekindling innovations, and taking bold and calculated moves that have garnered global attention. Be it technology, pharma, fashion, or finance, women entrepreneurs from India are showing the world that there is no gender in success.
The rise of these women is numerical, strategic, resilient, and more than just a symbol. These billionaires have defied societal norms, going against the grain in a society that had for the longest time laid rigid, defined contours for gender roles. They possess wealth, influence, power, and most importantly, they have a strong purpose. These women are not only enriching themselves; they are actively driving social change, nurturing the future generation, and establishing new parameter standards for leadership. Today, the story of India’s growth and prosperity is also a story of determination, grit, and vision, written boldly by its women billionaires, who are transforming the future, one empire at a time.
Savitri Jindal
Savitri Jindal is the Chairperson Emeritus of the O.P. Jindal Group with an estimated net worth of $37.3 billion, making her India's richest woman and the only woman in the top 10 wealthiest Indians. She was born in Tinsukia, Assam and took the reins of the steel and power conglomerate after her husband, O.P. Jindal, passed away in 2005.
Falguni Nayar
Falguni Nayar hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, into a Gujarati Business Family. She is the founder and CEO of Nykaa with a net worth of approx. $6-7 billion, making her one of India's most successful self-made female entrepreneurs.
Leena Tewari
Leena Gandhi Tewari was born on March 9, 1997 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is the chairperson of USV Private Limited, pharmaceutical firm founded by her grandfather in 1961 with a net worth of approx. $3.9 billion, placing her among one of the richest Indian Women.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Kiran Mazumdar‑Shaw is an Indian biotech entrepreneur and the founder & executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, India’s leading biopharmaceutical company based in Bengaluru, founded in 1978 from her garage. She was born in Bangalore on 23 March 1953 to Gujarati parents. Her current estimated net worth is between $3.4–3.6 billion, making her one of India’s wealthiest self‑made women.
Smita Crishna Godrej
Smita Crishna‑Godrej is an Indian billionaire heiress and major stakeholder in Godrej. She was born into the third generation of the Godrej family, part of the renowned Parsi business dynasty in Mumbai, India and now, shares leadership of Godrej Enterprises with her brother, Jamshyd. With a net worth around $5.5 billion, she ranks among India’s wealthiest women.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra
Roshni Nadar Malhotra hails from New Delhi, India, born in 1982 to HCL founder Shiv Nadar and philanthropist Kiran Nadar. Her company, HCL Technologies, is a major global IT services firm where she serves as Chairperson, becoming in July 2020 the first woman to lead a publicly traded Indian IT company with an approximated net worth of ₹3.5 lakh crore.
Radha Vembu
Radha Vembu was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with family roots in Thanjavur district. She co‑founded Zoho Corporation (originally AdventNet) in 1996 with her brothers, serving as product manager for Zoho Mail, with an approx. net worth of $7 billion. She is one of India’s richest self‑made woman and a major figure in Indian software and philanthropy.
Neha Narkhede
Neha Narkhede is an Indian‑American tech entrepreneur born in Pune, Maharashtra. She co-created Apache Kafka and co-founded Confluent in 2014, where she served as CTO and product head before moving to the board. She later co-founded Oscilar in 2021, a real‑time AI-based fraud detection company, where she serves as CEO, with an approx. net worth of $475 million.
Vineeta Singh
Vineeta Singh was born in Anand, Gujarat, India in 1983. She is an IIT‑Madras (B.Tech) and IIM‑Ahmedabad (MBA) graduate. She co‑founded and leads Sugar Cosmetics, a successful Indian D2C beauty brand she launched in 2015, with an estimated net worth of $36 million. She’s also a prominent judge-investor on Shark Tank India.
Mallika Srinivasan
Mallika Srinivasan, born in Chennai, is the visionary Chairperson & MD of TAFE, India’s second‑largest and the world’s third‑largest tractor manufacturer. She is an Indian industrialist, hailing from the Amalgamations Group, with an estimated net worth of approx. $2.84 billion. Under her leadership, TAFE grew into a ₹10,000 crore firm with global reach.