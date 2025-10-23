Prabhas at 45: Know the Net Worth, Expensive Cars, Homes & Luxurious Way of Life

As Telugu superstar Prabhas celebrates his 45th birthday, fans are eager to know more about the Baahubali actor’s extravagant lifestyle. With a net worth reportedly exceeding ₹250 crore, Prabhas is among India’s highest-paid and most bankable stars. He owns several luxurious cars, including Rolls-Royce and Range Rover models, along with lavish homes in Hyderabad and other cities. Despite his massive success, Prabhas is admired for his humble nature, low-key personality, and deep dedication to his craft — making him one of the most loved stars across India.