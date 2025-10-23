Prabhas at 45: Know the Net Worth, Expensive Cars, Homes & Luxurious Way of Life
As Telugu superstar Prabhas celebrates his 45th birthday, fans are eager to know more about the Baahubali actor’s extravagant lifestyle. With a net worth reportedly exceeding ₹250 crore, Prabhas is among India’s highest-paid and most bankable stars. He owns several luxurious cars, including Rolls-Royce and Range Rover models, along with lavish homes in Hyderabad and other cities. Despite his massive success, Prabhas is admired for his humble nature, low-key personality, and deep dedication to his craft — making him one of the most loved stars across India.
Prabhas's Net Worth
At 45 years of age, Prabhas enjoys a significant net worth of 250 crores rupees and is one of the richest stars in Indian cinema.
Extravagant Mansion in Hyderabad
His Hyderabad residence itself is worth around 60 crores rupees - a sprawling bungalow with extravagant luxuries befitting a superstar.
Properties in Mumbai and Abroad
His other properties include a luxury residence in Mumbai, an extravagant flat in Italy, and an 84 acre farmhouse in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.
Exotic Car Collection
Additionally, he rides exotic cars that only ever find themselves in a collector's garage, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Revuelto, Range Rover and Jaguar - all beginning in the crores and showcasing his love for automobiles.
Highest Paid Superstar
After Baahubali, Prabhas commands between 100 and 150 crores rupees per film and is one of India's highest-paid movie stars and most recognizable figures.
Lifestyle & Investments
Prabhas is private and invests in luxury, eco-friendly homes, and smart real estate—all while trying to combine luxury and unpretentious living; which-all while being unpretentious.
