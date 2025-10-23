LIVE TV
  • Prabhas day Today: Rare and Must-See Photos of the Baahubali Actor That Showcase His Charm

Prabhas day Today: Rare and Must-See Photos of the Baahubali Actor That Showcase His Charm

Celebrate the birthday of superstar Prabhas with a special photo gallery that takes fans through some of his most rare and unseen moments. From his humble beginnings in Telugu cinema to becoming the Pan-India icon with Baahubali and Salaar, these photos highlight his effortless charm, on-screen charisma, and off-screen simplicity. Whether it’s candid shots, behind-the-scenes glimpses, or fan-favorite red-carpet looks, this Prabhas special captures every side of the beloved actor.

October 23, 2025
Regal Warrior Look
1/7

Regal Warrior Look

Prabhas look impressive in a remarkable warrior outfit. His eye-catching armor and passionate hardworking expression indicates his commitment to starring in sweeping, historical roles on-screen.

Media Picture
2/7

Media Picture

At a recent media event, Prabhas wore a classic black shirt of an ensemble that showcased a bit of mystery and character. The understated black shirt and calmness potential showcase why audiences and fans adore him on-screen and off-screen too.

Sporty Outdoor Look
3/7

Sporty Outdoor Look

And in an easy-going candid moment outdoors, Prabhas is dressed in an Adidas tee and glasses. He looks sporty and casual and his relaxed smile shows off his former athletic nature.

Rugged Man in Brown
4/7

Rugged Man in Brown

In a brown leather jacket with blown wind hair, Prabhas has strong rugged adventurous look. He looks racy and this style showcases the changing and versatile persona he brings to every role.

Incognito in the Airport
5/7

Incognito in the Airport

While at the airport, Prabhas blended in with an oversized black shirt and cap. He seem relaxed practical and simple in style. While low-key and humble in presence, fans can relate given his superstar status.

Relaxed Attire in the Set
6/7

Relaxed Attire in the Set

While taking a break on set, Prabhas reads in cozy plaid in flannel sipping coffee. The casual attire and spontaneous position on set reflect a down to earth perspective despite the workload of a major film set and shooting schedule.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All images featured are sourced from publicly available media and official fan pages. The gallery is curated for entertainment and celebratory purposes only. Copyrights belong to their respective owners.

