Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List
Actor-turned-YouTuber Prajakta Koli, popularly known as ‘MostlySane’, has been recognized by TIME as the sole Indian creator on the exclusive TIME100 Creators list. This international award gives her recognition for her impact in online storytelling, social causes, and becoming a star from everyday YouTube sketches to winning acting roles.
Prajakta Koli Makes India Proud
Famous YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli has been featured in TIME's TIME100 Creators list, honouring the most impactful digital creators worldwide.
The Only Indian Creator on TIME100
Prajakta is the sole Indian content creator on this prestigious list, making her one of the world's leading voices defining online culture in the present.
From 'MostlySane' to International Popularity
Prajakta began with her YouTube channel 'MostlySane', where her authentic humor and perspective on life captivated millions of hearts.
Not Just a Creator - Also an Actor
Outside YouTube, Prajakta has also demonstrated her acting chops in works such as Netflix's 'Mismatched', extending her reach beyond the online space.
A Voice for Change
She's also known to leverage her platform to voice things that matter from mental health to feminism to inspire millions of young fans.
TIME's Global Recognition
TIME recognized the way creators such as Prajakta are "remaking the world in their image," shaping discussions and influencing cultural trends.
A Moment of Pride for India
Prajakta's success marks India's increasing prominence in the global creator market, encouraging many more Indian voices to aim to make it to the world stage.
