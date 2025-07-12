LIVE TV
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
  • Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List

Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List

Actor-turned-YouTuber Prajakta Koli, popularly known as ‘MostlySane’, has been recognized by TIME as the sole Indian creator on the exclusive TIME100 Creators list. This international award gives her recognition for her impact in online storytelling, social causes, and becoming a star from everyday YouTube sketches to winning acting roles.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 12, 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List - Gallery Image
1/7

Prajakta Koli Makes India Proud

Famous YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli has been featured in TIME's TIME100 Creators list, honouring the most impactful digital creators worldwide.

Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List - Gallery Image
2/7

The Only Indian Creator on TIME100

Prajakta is the sole Indian content creator on this prestigious list, making her one of the world's leading voices defining online culture in the present.

Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List - Gallery Image
3/7

From 'MostlySane' to International Popularity

Prajakta began with her YouTube channel 'MostlySane', where her authentic humor and perspective on life captivated millions of hearts.

Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List - Gallery Image
4/7

Not Just a Creator - Also an Actor

Outside YouTube, Prajakta has also demonstrated her acting chops in works such as Netflix's 'Mismatched', extending her reach beyond the online space.

Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List - Gallery Image
5/7

A Voice for Change

She's also known to leverage her platform to voice things that matter from mental health to feminism to inspire millions of young fans.

Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List - Gallery Image
6/7

TIME's Global Recognition

TIME recognized the way creators such as Prajakta are "remaking the world in their image," shaping discussions and influencing cultural trends.

Prajakta Koli: The Sole Indian on TIME100 Creators List - Gallery Image
7/7

A Moment of Pride for India

Prajakta's success marks India's increasing prominence in the global creator market, encouraging many more Indian voices to aim to make it to the world stage.
(All information and images are sourced from publicly available content and are used here solely for informational and entertainment purposes. )

