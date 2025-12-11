Prajakta Koli To Ashish Chanchlani: YouTube Icons Who Landed Big Roles In Bollywood In 2025
The year 2025 was a turning point in history, as India’s finest YouTube celebrities danced their way to the silver screen and gradually became popular actors, directors and producers in the world of cinema and OTT platforms.
Prajakta Koli (MostlySane)
She solidified her status as a mainstream actress with roles in Bollywood films and OTT series, moving far beyond digital comedy sketches. Her global influence was recognized by becoming the first Indian creator to be featured on the TIME100 Creators list in 2025.
Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines)
The multi-character digital star made a major leap into Bollywood, officially announcing his lead debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in a romantic comedy. This formal transition, following the massive success of his own web series like Taaza Khabar, confirmed his arrival as a mainstream lead actor.
CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar)
While his Bollywood debut was an earlier cameo, his 2025 ambition shifted towards writing and directing feature films, viewing himself as a future filmmaker.
Ashish Chanchlani (Ashish Chanchlani Vines)
He pivoted from viral relatable comedy sketches to long-form cinematic storytelling by making his directorial and web series debut with the horror-comedy project Ekaki.
Kusha Kapila
She cemented her role as a successful mainstream actress, securing prominent roles in OTT series like Life Hill Gayi and the upcoming film Bollywood Saali Mohabbat.