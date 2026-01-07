Pranayama Malaika Arora Swears By
Inspired by Malaika Arora’s wellness routine, these pranayamas help energize the body, calm the mind, and restore balance through simple, mindful breathing.
Why Pranayama
Pranayama improves oxygen flow, reduces stress, boosts immunity, and enhances focus - an essential daily ritual for a fit, calm, and balanced lifestyle.
Bhastrika
Bhastrika energizes the body, clears lung passages, and increases stamina. Ideal for mornings when you need an instant boost of freshness and vitality.
Kapalbhati
Kapalbhati detoxifies the body, improves digestion, strengthens core muscles, and supports metabolism—perfect for maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle.
Anuloma Viloma
This alternate-nostril breathing balances the nervous system, calms anxiety, improves concentration, and brings mental clarity through slow, rhythmic breathing.
Bhramari
Bhramari’s gentle humming sound relaxes the mind, releases tension, reduces anger, and promotes deep emotional calm after a long, stressful day.
Udgeet
Chanting “Om” during Udgeet pranayama induces deep relaxation, improves focus, and connects breath with inner peace and mindfulness.
Breathe Into Your Best Self
Just a few minutes daily can transform your health. Breathe consciously, stay consistent, and embrace the calm, fit, Malaika Arora–inspired way of living