TRENDING |
  Pranayama Malaika Arora Swears By

Pranayama Malaika Arora Swears By

Inspired by Malaika Arora’s wellness routine, these pranayamas help energize the body, calm the mind, and restore balance through simple, mindful breathing.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 7, 2026 11:49:44 IST
Why Pranayama
1/7
Credit: Freepik

Why Pranayama

Pranayama improves oxygen flow, reduces stress, boosts immunity, and enhances focus - an essential daily ritual for a fit, calm, and balanced lifestyle.

Bhastrika
2/7
Credit: Freepik

Bhastrika

Bhastrika energizes the body, clears lung passages, and increases stamina. Ideal for mornings when you need an instant boost of freshness and vitality.

Kapalbhati
3/7
Credit: Freepik

Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati detoxifies the body, improves digestion, strengthens core muscles, and supports metabolism—perfect for maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle.

Anuloma Viloma
4/7
Credit: Instagram@yoga.withsrishti

Anuloma Viloma

This alternate-nostril breathing balances the nervous system, calms anxiety, improves concentration, and brings mental clarity through slow, rhythmic breathing.

Bhramari
5/7
Credit: Instagram@malaikaaroraofficial

Bhramari

Bhramari’s gentle humming sound relaxes the mind, releases tension, reduces anger, and promotes deep emotional calm after a long, stressful day.

Udgeet
6/7
Credit: Freepik

Udgeet

Chanting “Om” during Udgeet pranayama induces deep relaxation, improves focus, and connects breath with inner peace and mindfulness.

Breathe Into Your Best Self
7/7
Credit: Freepik

Breathe Into Your Best Self

Just a few minutes daily can transform your health. Breathe consciously, stay consistent, and embrace the calm, fit, Malaika Arora–inspired way of living

