LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Prashant Tamang Death News: Indian Idol Fame Singer Passes Away at 43 | Know More About Him

Prashant Tamang Death News: Indian Idol Fame Singer Passes Away at 43 | Know More About Him

Indian Idol winner Prashant Tamang’s sudden death has shocked his fans and the entertainment world. He was loved for his singing and later made his mark as an actor as well. Prashant Tamang became famous after winning a popular reality show and gained millions of supporters. Here’s everything you need to know about Prashant Tamang.

Published By: Published: January 11, 2026 15:44:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Prashant Tamang dies at 43
1/6
Prashant Tamang Death News: Indian Idol Fame Singer Passes Away at 43 | Know More About Him

Prashant Tamang dies at 43

Indian singer and actor Prashant Tamang reportedly passed away in Delhi on Sunday morning. As per Nepal News, he suffered a heart attack at his residence.

You Might Be Interested In
Prashant Tamang Cause of Death
2/6

Prashant Tamang Cause of Death

Reports suggest Prashant Tamang suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The news was reportedly confirmed by his close associate, composer and producer Rajesh Ghatani. Some media outlets stated the information could not be independently verified.

Prashant Tamang's Popular Songs

Tamang gained massive popularity for his soulful Nepali tracks. Some of his most loved songs include Man Sainli, Gorkha Paltan, and Asarai Mahinama.

You Might Be Interested In
Prashant Tamang Movies & Web Series
4/6

Prashant Tamang Movies & Web Series

Apart from singing, Prashant Tamang was also an accomplished actor. He appeared in several Nepali films like Gorkha Paltan (2010), Angalo Yo Maya Ko (2011), Nishani (2014), and Pardesi (2015). In India, he was seen in the popular web series Paatal Lok Season 2, playing Daniel Acho alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Prashant Tamang Family
5/6

Prashant Tamang Family

Prashant Tamang was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal. His parents were Rupa Tamang and Madan Tamang; he lost his father in a tragic accident. He worked as a constable in Kolkata Police, where he nurtured his musical talent through the police orchestra.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS