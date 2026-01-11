Prashant Tamang Death News: Indian Idol Fame Singer Passes Away at 43 | Know More About Him
Indian Idol winner Prashant Tamang’s sudden death has shocked his fans and the entertainment world. He was loved for his singing and later made his mark as an actor as well. Prashant Tamang became famous after winning a popular reality show and gained millions of supporters. Here’s everything you need to know about Prashant Tamang.
Prashant Tamang dies at 43
Indian singer and actor Prashant Tamang reportedly passed away in Delhi on Sunday morning. As per Nepal News, he suffered a heart attack at his residence.
Prashant Tamang Cause of Death
Reports suggest Prashant Tamang suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The news was reportedly confirmed by his close associate, composer and producer Rajesh Ghatani. Some media outlets stated the information could not be independently verified.
Prashant Tamang's Popular Songs
Tamang gained massive popularity for his soulful Nepali tracks. Some of his most loved songs include Man Sainli, Gorkha Paltan, and Asarai Mahinama.
Prashant Tamang Movies & Web Series
Apart from singing, Prashant Tamang was also an accomplished actor. He appeared in several Nepali films like Gorkha Paltan (2010), Angalo Yo Maya Ko (2011), Nishani (2014), and Pardesi (2015). In India, he was seen in the popular web series Paatal Lok Season 2, playing Daniel Acho alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.
Prashant Tamang Family
Prashant Tamang was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal. His parents were Rupa Tamang and Madan Tamang; he lost his father in a tragic accident. He worked as a constable in Kolkata Police, where he nurtured his musical talent through the police orchestra.
