Preity Zinta’s Top 10 Bollywood Movie: From Kal Ho Naa Ho To Veerzara

Preity Zinta is known for her dimples and fearless charm, ruling the 2000s with her strong performances. Whether playing a girl next door or a modern woman, Preity made everything look stunning and unforgettable. Here are the top 10 movies of this Bollywood actress that you can rewatch:

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
1/8

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Preity played the role of Naina,a girl hiding deep pain behind glasses and silence. She gave us one of Bollywood's most iconic crying faces. Her emotional scenes with Shah Rukh Khan still breaks many hearts.

2/8

Veer Zaara (2004)

Her chemistry with SRK felt poetic and pure. She brought grace and dignity to a cross-border love story. It stood out even among a grand Yash Chopra cast.

3/8

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Her role proved love could be strong and subtle. The film's vibe matched with Preity's natural coolness. As Shalini, she added calm elegance to Aamir's wild energy.

4/8

Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)

She played the role of a sweet girl who fell in love with Hrithik's innocence. Her role balanced the sci-fi angle with genuine human warmth.

5/8

Salaam Namaste (2005)

She portrayed a bold woman living on her own terms who tackled pregnancy and live-in dynamics with heart and humor. Her timing was fresh and super relatable.

6/8

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

She played a woman stuck in a loveless marriage with poise. She looked stunning even in her most painful scenes.

7/8

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001)

She transformed from street-smart to motherly in this film, bringing layered emotions to a surrogate role. She shared an equal spotlight with Salman and Rani Mukherjee.

8/8

