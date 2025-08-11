Hair fall Cure @Home: 7 Easy Remedies for Strong and Healthy Hair
Aloe Vera Gel
It helps soothe scalp irritation and reduce itchiness. Its antifungal properties help reduce dandruff. It provides essential nutrients for healthy hair growth.
Coconut oil massage
It nourishes the scalp by deeply moisturizing hair follicles. It protects hair from breakage and damage. It boosts blood circulation and encourages hair growth.
Onion juice
It stimulates hair growth and improves follicle functioning. Its antibacterial properties keep the scalp healthy. It helps nutrients reach hair roots faster.
Fenugreek Seeds
It is rich in nicotinic acid and proteins. It helps reduce hair loss by nourishing hair follicles. It soothes irritated skin to support growth.
Green Tea Rinse
It is rich in antioxidants and protects hair from damage caused by free radicals. It helps to reduce shedding and increase hair growth. It also helps maintain a healthy scalp environment.
Egg mask
It repairs damaged hair strands and makes hair glossy and smooth. The honey and olive oil keep hair hydrated and moisturized.
Caster oil
It contains ricinoliec acid that helps in improving circulation and promoting hair growth. It fights scalp infections that cause hair fall. It prevents breakage and thickens hair strands.
