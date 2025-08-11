LIVE TV
  Hair fall Cure @Home: 7 Easy Remedies for Strong and Healthy Hair

Hair fall Cure @Home: 7 Easy Remedies for Strong and Healthy Hair

In today’s world, hairfall is a common problem. It can happen due to fatigue, stress or even genetics. While there are many commercial treatments available, natural home remedies can be a safer and affordable option. Here are 7 home remedies to reduce hair fall and increase hair growth:
August 11, 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
1/8
1/8

Aloe Vera Gel

It helps soothe scalp irritation and reduce itchiness. Its antifungal properties help reduce dandruff. It provides essential nutrients for healthy hair growth.

2/8
2/8

Coconut oil massage

It nourishes the scalp by deeply moisturizing hair follicles. It protects hair from breakage and damage. It boosts blood circulation and encourages hair growth.

3/8
3/8

Onion juice

It stimulates hair growth and improves follicle functioning. Its antibacterial properties keep the scalp healthy. It helps nutrients reach hair roots faster.

4/8
4/8

Fenugreek Seeds

It is rich in nicotinic acid and proteins. It helps reduce hair loss by nourishing hair follicles. It soothes irritated skin to support growth.

5/8
5/8

Green Tea Rinse

It is rich in antioxidants and protects hair from damage caused by free radicals. It helps to reduce shedding and increase hair growth. It also helps maintain a healthy scalp environment.

6/8
6/8

Egg mask

It repairs damaged hair strands and makes hair glossy and smooth. The honey and olive oil keep hair hydrated and moisturized.

7/8
7/8

Caster oil

It contains ricinoliec acid that helps in improving circulation and promoting hair growth. It fights scalp infections that cause hair fall. It prevents breakage and thickens hair strands.

8/8
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Hair fall Cure @Home: 7 Easy Remedies for Strong and Healthy Hair - Photo Gallery

