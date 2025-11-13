Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter: Release Date, Cast, Budget, Story, Trailer Date & More

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini from SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie, Globe Trotter, was unveiled on Wednesday. Fans are creating buzz across social media, marking the desi girl’s grand return to Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli unveiled a poster of Priyanka from the film as Mandakini on Social media. Here’s all you need to know about Priyanka Chopra’s movie GlobeTrotter release date, cast, budget, story, trailer date, and more.