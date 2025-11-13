Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter: Release Date, Cast, Budget, Story, Trailer Date & More
Actor Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini from SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie, Globe Trotter, was unveiled on Wednesday. Fans are creating buzz across social media, marking the desi girl’s grand return to Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli unveiled a poster of Priyanka from the film as Mandakini on Social media. Here’s all you need to know about Priyanka Chopra’s movie GlobeTrotter release date, cast, budget, story, trailer date, and more.
GlobeTrotter
SS Rajamouli, best known for RRR and the Baahubali series, is all set to bring another thriller, action-packed movie, GlobeTrotter. Priyanka Chopra will portray Mandakini in the movie.
GlobeTrotter Cast
GlobeTrotter has an epic cast including Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.
GlobeTrotter Budget
GlobeTrotter is reported to be an ambitious cinematic venture with an estimated budget of $116 million (approx Rs 960 crore).
GlobeTrotter Release Date
GlobeTrotter’s makers have not released an official release date. The movie’s official title and a more definite release date are expected to be announced soon.
GlobeTrotter Trailer Date
GlobeTrotter’s trailer is soon to be released and, according to reports, it is most likely to be unveiled at a special event in Hyderabad on November 25.