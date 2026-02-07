LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip aasha cheetha bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Priyanka Chopra as Naagin? Ekta Kapoor Reveals Big-Screen Secrets Behind The Famous TV Show

Priyanka Chopra as Naagin? Ekta Kapoor Reveals Big-Screen Secrets Behind The Famous TV Show

What if Priyanka Chopra had played a shape-shifting Naagin on the big screen? Ekta Kapoor has finally revealed a shocking secret about the origins of the Naagin franchise. Before becoming a TV phenomenon, Naagin was almost a high-budget Bollywood film. Priyanka Chopra was reportedly the first choice for the powerful serpent-woman role. 

Published By: Published: February 7, 2026 17:12:02 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ekta Kapoor once planned a Naagin film for the big screen
1/6
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Mandakini)

Ekta Kapoor once planned a Naagin film for the big screen

The producer revealed she wanted to bring the Naagin concept to cinemas. The idea was much bigger and darker than the TV version. It was envisioned as a high-budget supernatural film.

You Might Be Interested In
Priyanka Chopra was the first choice for the lead role
2/6
Priyanka Chopra’s Most Bizarre Outfits on Red Carpet that left the Internet freaked out

Priyanka Chopra was the first choice for the lead role

Ekta wanted Priyanka to play the powerful serpent woman. The actress reportedly liked the concept initially. Her global appeal made her perfect for the role.

The project couldn’t move forward due to timing issues
3/6
Credit: Instagram@primevideo

The project couldn’t move forward due to timing issues

Priyanka’s international commitments became a hurdle. Scheduling conflicts delayed the film repeatedly. Eventually, the idea was shelved before production began.

You Might Be Interested In
The Naagin concept was later adapted for television
4/6

The Naagin concept was later adapted for television

Ekta reworked the idea into a TV show instead. This led to the launch of the hit series Naagin.

Naagin went on to become a cultural phenomenon
5/6

Naagin went on to become a cultural phenomenon

Multiple seasons were produced over the years. Different actresses played the lead in each installment.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports, interviews, and media statements. The information shared is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Details regarding casting, project development, and creative plans are subject to change and should not be taken as official confirmation unless stated by the concerned parties.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS