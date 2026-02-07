Priyanka Chopra as Naagin? Ekta Kapoor Reveals Big-Screen Secrets Behind The Famous TV Show
What if Priyanka Chopra had played a shape-shifting Naagin on the big screen? Ekta Kapoor has finally revealed a shocking secret about the origins of the Naagin franchise. Before becoming a TV phenomenon, Naagin was almost a high-budget Bollywood film. Priyanka Chopra was reportedly the first choice for the powerful serpent-woman role.
Ekta Kapoor once planned a Naagin film for the big screen
The producer revealed she wanted to bring the Naagin concept to cinemas. The idea was much bigger and darker than the TV version. It was envisioned as a high-budget supernatural film.
Priyanka Chopra was the first choice for the lead role
Ekta wanted Priyanka to play the powerful serpent woman. The actress reportedly liked the concept initially. Her global appeal made her perfect for the role.
The project couldn’t move forward due to timing issues
Priyanka’s international commitments became a hurdle. Scheduling conflicts delayed the film repeatedly. Eventually, the idea was shelved before production began.
The Naagin concept was later adapted for television
Ekta reworked the idea into a TV show instead. This led to the launch of the hit series Naagin.
Naagin went on to become a cultural phenomenon
Multiple seasons were produced over the years. Different actresses played the lead in each installment.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available reports, interviews, and media statements. The information shared is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Details regarding casting, project development, and creative plans are subject to change and should not be taken as official confirmation unless stated by the concerned parties.