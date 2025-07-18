LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate

Priyanka Chopra, the iconic Desi Girl and Hollywood’s diva, celebrates her birthday today. From desi to sizzling western looks, she never misses a chance to turn heads. Her fashion game in sarees is always mesmerizing and one you can be inspired by. 

If you’re looking for ethnic wardrobe inspiration, here are 7 stunning saree looks of Priyanka Chopra that you can recreate for festive occasions, parties, weddings, or even ethnic themed Galas. 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
1/8

Priyanka Chopra In Polka Dot Saree

Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous in this ivory saree with bold red polka dots. You can recreate this look for a retro-themed party or festive event, which will take your glam to another level.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
2/8

Priyanka Chopra In Sabyasachi Black Saree

Priyanka Chopra looks graceful in this sleek black satin saree adorned with vibrant floral prints by Sabyasachi, giving elegant and modern vibes. You can recreate this look for cocktail parties, receptions, or festive dinners.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
3/8

Priyanka Chopra In Sequin Saree

Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at the Marrakech International Film Festival in this ivory-gold sequin saree with shimmering effect. You can recreate this look for any evening event or reception for refined glamour.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
4/8

Priyanka Chopra In Boss Babe Era

Priyanka Chopra looks flawless in a pink chiffon saree by Indian Designer Manish Malhotra for her brother Siddarth Chopra’s wedding reception, and those dazzling Bulgari diamonds are to die for. You can recreate this look for a reception, Diwali party, or even for an office or college farewell party.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
5/8

Priyanka Chopra Dostana Saree

Priyanka Chopra’s OG Dostana saree is one of her most trendsetting and unforgettable looks. She looks stunning in that plain white Chiffon saree with shimmer effect. You can recreate this look for cocktail parties.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
6/8

Priyanka Chopra In Pastel Saree

Priyanka Chopra looks modern luxury in a Pink Patel saree with a plunging neckline. The strapless blouse, the soft rose hue colour, and exquisite statement jewellery, proving why she’s a true fashion diva. You can recreate this look for cocktail parties, a reception, or a big gala event.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
7/8

Priyanka Chopra in Red Saree

Priyanka Chopra looks traditional yet stylish in a bold red saree, proving red can never go wrong-it’s a statement. She was spotted with her husband Nick Jonas at an engagement party of the Ambanis. You can recreate this look for Karwa Chauth or engagement parties.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
8/8
Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery
Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?