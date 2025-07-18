Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 7 Most Iconic Saree Looks You Can Totally Recreate

- Home>
Priyanka Chopra, the iconic Desi Girl and Hollywood’s diva, celebrates her birthday today. From desi to sizzling western looks, she never misses a chance to turn heads. Her fashion game in sarees is always mesmerizing and one you can be inspired by.
If you’re looking for ethnic wardrobe inspiration, here are 7 stunning saree looks of Priyanka Chopra that you can recreate for festive occasions, parties, weddings, or even ethnic themed Galas.
Priyanka Chopra In Polka Dot Saree
Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous in this ivory saree with bold red polka dots. You can recreate this look for a retro-themed party or festive event, which will take your glam to another level.
Priyanka Chopra In Sabyasachi Black Saree
Priyanka Chopra looks graceful in this sleek black satin saree adorned with vibrant floral prints by Sabyasachi, giving elegant and modern vibes. You can recreate this look for cocktail parties, receptions, or festive dinners.
Priyanka Chopra In Sequin Saree
Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at the Marrakech International Film Festival in this ivory-gold sequin saree with shimmering effect. You can recreate this look for any evening event or reception for refined glamour.
Priyanka Chopra In Boss Babe Era
Priyanka Chopra looks flawless in a pink chiffon saree by Indian Designer Manish Malhotra for her brother Siddarth Chopra’s wedding reception, and those dazzling Bulgari diamonds are to die for. You can recreate this look for a reception, Diwali party, or even for an office or college farewell party.
Priyanka Chopra Dostana Saree
Priyanka Chopra’s OG Dostana saree is one of her most trendsetting and unforgettable looks. She looks stunning in that plain white Chiffon saree with shimmer effect. You can recreate this look for cocktail parties.
Priyanka Chopra In Pastel Saree
Priyanka Chopra looks modern luxury in a Pink Patel saree with a plunging neckline. The strapless blouse, the soft rose hue colour, and exquisite statement jewellery, proving why she’s a true fashion diva. You can recreate this look for cocktail parties, a reception, or a big gala event.
Priyanka Chopra in Red Saree
Priyanka Chopra looks traditional yet stylish in a bold red saree, proving red can never go wrong-it’s a statement. She was spotted with her husband Nick Jonas at an engagement party of the Ambanis. You can recreate this look for Karwa Chauth or engagement parties.