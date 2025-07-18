Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Watch Her Top 10 Movies
From becoming a global icon to winning Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has proved that she is fearless, fierce and multi-talented. On her special day, let’s revisit the films that made us fall in love with her.
Barfi! (2012)
In Barfi!, she played the role of an autistic girl named Jhilmil. It is a heartwarming tale where Priyanka delivered one of her most critically acclaimed performances.
Fashion (2008)
In Fashion, Priyanka played the role of a small town girl turned supermodel who's name was Meghna Mathur. This film earned her the National Award for Best Actress.
Bajirao Mastani (2015)
In Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka played Kashibai, the wife of Bajirao. The emotional depth and grace of her role won audiences' hearts. This film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Mary Kom (2014)
In Mary Kom, she is portraying real-life boxer Mary Kom. Priyanka underwent intense physical training for this role. The film was both emotional and inspiring. This film was directed by Omung Kumar.
Don & Don 2 (2006, 2011)
In Don and Don 2, Priyanka played Roma, a strong woman seeking revenge, with swag and style. Her action avatar and chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan made the film outstanding.
7 Khoon Maaf (2011)
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this movie was a daring choice by Priyanka, as this film is mysterious, dark and artsy. She portrayed a woman who ages from 20 to 65, exploring the complex psyche of a woman who kills all her husbands.
Kaminey (2009)
This film was also directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. In this crime thriller, Priyanka played the role of 'Sweety' who was raw, intense and bold. It was one of the first times she broke out of her glam image for a completely de-glam role.
