Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals
Actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared a fresh set of pictures from her post-birthday vacation on her Instagram handle. Actress, who turned 43 on July 18, celebrated her birthday with her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and Nick’s family in the Bahamas.
Priyanka Chopra in Red Hot
Priyanka Chopra stunned in a red off-shoulder dress, sitting on the yacht. She raised the bar at the beach, looking like a diva.
Priyanka Chopra with Hubby Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and her love, Nick Jonas, set couple goals for many as they share a sweet kiss. Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a vibrant purple outfit, looks adorable.
Priyanka Chopra in Navy Bikini
Priyanka Chopra served a bleach glam look in the navy blue and white striped bikini paired with bold black and white sunglasses.
Priyanka Chopra on Swing
Priyanka Chopra uploaded her video of herself on the swing, with Nick Jonas pushing her from behind, making a cute moment.
Priyanka Chopra’s family moment with Nick and Malti
Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra are seen enjoying a beach moment in crystal-clear shallow water.
Priyanka Chopra Relaxing in Dreamy Vacation
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her last day of vacation, relaxing in the golden hour of the sunset in a green and white checkered shirt, paired with pearl-drop earrings.
Priyanka Chopra’s Glamour Aboard
Priyanka Chopra is seen catching the breeze dramatically in a bright red halter-neck gown with a scarf, adding glamour to her look.
Disclaimer
This Photo Gallery is based on publicly shared images and information from social media accounts and public sources. We don't claim ownership of any used picture in the Photo Gallery.