LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Live TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared a fresh set of pictures from her post-birthday vacation on her Instagram handle. Actress, who turned 43 on July 18, celebrated her birthday with her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and Nick’s family in the Bahamas. 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
1/8

Priyanka Chopra in Red Hot

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a red off-shoulder dress, sitting on the yacht. She raised the bar at the beach, looking like a diva.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
2/8

Priyanka Chopra with Hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her love, Nick Jonas, set couple goals for many as they share a sweet kiss. Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a vibrant purple outfit, looks adorable.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
3/8

Priyanka Chopra in Navy Bikini

Priyanka Chopra served a bleach glam look in the navy blue and white striped bikini paired with bold black and white sunglasses.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
4/8

Priyanka Chopra on Swing

Priyanka Chopra uploaded her video of herself on the swing, with Nick Jonas pushing her from behind, making a cute moment.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
5/8

Priyanka Chopra’s family moment with Nick and Malti

Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra are seen enjoying a beach moment in crystal-clear shallow water.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
6/8

Priyanka Chopra Relaxing in Dreamy Vacation

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her last day of vacation, relaxing in the golden hour of the sunset in a green and white checkered shirt, paired with pearl-drop earrings.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
7/8

Priyanka Chopra’s Glamour Aboard

Priyanka Chopra is seen catching the breeze dramatically in a bright red halter-neck gown with a scarf, adding glamour to her look.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This Photo Gallery is based on publicly shared images and information from social media accounts and public sources. We don't claim ownership of any used picture in the Photo Gallery.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Vacation That’s Setting Major Family Goals - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?