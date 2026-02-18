LIVE TV
  • Priyanka Chopra KISSES Nick Jonas At The Bluff Red Carpet In a Pretty Corset Gown | Greets Paparazzi Proudly With Namaste

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at The Bluff premiere with a powerful red-carpet appearance alongside Nick Jonas. The global star greeted fans with a traditional namaste, proudly showcasing her Indian roots. A sweet kiss shared with Nick Jonas quickly went viral, melting hearts online. Fans couldn’t stop praising the couple’s chemistry and Priyanka’s powerful international presence.

Published: February 18, 2026 14:28:00 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas on Red Carpet
1/6
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas on Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Bluff. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing major attention from photographers. Their coordinated brown ensembles complemented the film’s theme.

Priyanka Chopra 'Namaste' at The Bluff Premiere
2/6

Priyanka Chopra 'Namaste' at The Bluff Premiere

Priyanka greeted fans and media with a traditional folded-hands namaste. The gesture reflected her Indian roots on an international stage. Fans praised the moment for blending global glamour with cultural pride.

Priyanka Chopra Kiss With Nick Jonas
3/6

Priyanka Chopra Kiss With Nick Jonas

A candid photo showed Priyanka sharing a kiss with Nick during the event. The affectionate moment showcased their strong bond. Fans called the couple “relationship goals” online.

Priyanka Chopra Sexy Look 2026
4/6

Priyanka Chopra Sexy Look 2026

She wore an armour-inspired outfit reflecting her warrior character. The structured corset and dramatic styling created a striking look. Her fashion statement dominated red-carpet discussions.

Priyanka Chopra Role in The Bluff
5/6

Priyanka Chopra Role in The Bluff

The film stars Priyanka as a former pirate seeking a peaceful life. The story unfolds in the late 19th-century Caribbean. The action thriller is set to stream on Prime Video. The premiere generated buzz ahead of its release.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available event coverage, media reports, and images from The Bluff premiere. Descriptions of appearances, gestures, and interactions reflect what was observed and shared at the event. Interpretations of reactions and public response are drawn from media coverage and social media activity at the time of reporting.

