Priyanka Chopra Reveals Bollywood NEPOTISM: Male Co-Star Said Her Casting Was A ‘MISTAKE’ | Know More
Global icon Priyanka Chopra has dropped a shocking revelation about facing nepotism during her early Bollywood days. The actress recalled a male co-star telling her she was cast in Salaam-e-Ishq by “mistake”, leaving her stunned on set. Priyanka admitted she felt powerless at the time, exposing the harsh reality outsiders faced in the industry.
Priyanka Chopra Latest News
Priyanka said that in her early career, films were sometimes taken away despite signed contracts due to industry influence and favoritism. She recalled a male co-actor visiting her on set and telling her the director had made a “mistake” casting her because the role was meant for another actress. The incident happened when she was about 22 years old and the project was very important for her career.
Priyanka Chopra Statement
Priyanka said she had legally signed the film but felt helpless and heartbroken when it was taken away. She described such experiences as common during that period when insider influence often determined casting decisions.
Priyanka Chopra Talks About Nepotism
She noted that nepotism wasn’t widely discussed then, but it affected opportunities for outsiders. Despite setbacks, she chose to focus on improving her craft, which helped her build a successful career.
Priyanka Chopra Faced Rejection
Priyanka debuted in Bollywood in 2003 and later became an international star across films, television, and global projects. Her journey is often cited as an example of perseverance despite industry barriers.
Disclaimer
The statements attributed to Priyanka Chopra are based on her recent interview remarks and media reports. Interpretations may vary, and no specific individuals have been officially named in connection with the claims. The information is intended for news reporting purposes, and readers are advised to refer to official interviews or verified sources for complete context.