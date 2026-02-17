Priyanka Chopra Reveals Bollywood NEPOTISM: Male Co-Star Said Her Casting Was A 'MISTAKE' | Know More

Priyanka said that in her early career, films were sometimes taken away despite signed contracts due to industry influence and favoritism. She recalled a male co-actor visiting her on set and telling her the director had made a “mistake” casting her because the role was meant for another actress. The incident happened when she was about 22 years old and the project was very important for her career.