Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy Dior Gown at Oscars 2026, Romantic Red Carpet Moment With Nick Jonas Goes VIRAL | In Pics
Priyanka Chopra turned the Oscars 2026 red carpet into her personal runway, stunning fans in a bold white Dior gown with a daring thigh-high slit. Walking hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas, Priyanka delivered a sizzlingf power couple moment that instantly set social media on fire. The global star brought serious Hollywood glamor and cvonfidence, proving once agauin why she dominates every red carpet she walks.
Priyanka Chopra’s Grand Return to the Oscars
Priyanka Chopra attended the 98th Academy Awards on 15 March 2026 held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The global star returned as an official presenter at the ceremony, marking another milestone for India on the international stage. Her appearance also marked nearly a decade since her earlier Oscars presence, making the comeback special for fans.
Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Look
Priyanka grabbed attention wearing a custom white strapless Dior gown with a dramatic silhouette. The dress featured a high thigh-slit and feather detailing, giving it a glamorous Hollywood look. She completed the outfit with diamond jewellery and elegant makeup, adding to the red carpet glamour.
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka attended the ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas, turning the event into a stylish date night. Nick wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, complementing her glamorous look. Fans also noticed he wore a traditional red kalava thread, symbolizing spiritual protection.
Priyanka Chopra Presenter Moment on the Oscars Stage
Priyanka presented an award during the ceremony alongside actor Javier Bardem. The pair presented the Best International Feature Film category.
Priyanka Chopra Viral Moments at Oscars 2026
Her white Dior gown quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the night. Photos and videos of Priyanka and Nick walking the red carpet spread widely on social media. Fans praised her confidence, style, and global representation of Indian celebrities at the Oscars.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and social media coverage of the Oscars 2026 red carpet. Fashion descriptions and event details are for informational and entertainment purposes only.