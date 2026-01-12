LIVE TV
  • Priyanka Chopra’s Most Bizarre Outfits on Red Carpet that left the Internet freaked out

Priyanka Chopra is known for taking bold fashion risks on global red carpets. While many of her looks have turned her into a style icon, some outfits shocked fans and sparked massive online reactions. From experimental silhouettes to unexpected styling choices, these red carpet appearances truly broke the internet.

Published: January 12, 2026
Met Gala Monstrosity
Met Gala Monstrosity

At the Met Gala 2019, this camp inspired look went seriously overboard. From wild hair and feather overload to glitter leggings and silver eyebrows, the outfit felt more chaotic than couture.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Gala Gown
Nita Mukesh Ambani Gala Gown

Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Amit Aggarwal strapless gown with heavy silver threaded draping over a champagne bustier. The gown looked bulky and awkward and even with Nick Jonas by her side it became one of her most confusing red carpet choices.

Pastel Pink Oversized Blazer
Pastel Pink Oversized Blazer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a pastel pink oversized blazer and matching pants from Munthe. But we feel the ensemble did not really work for her because of the fitting. Choosing to not layer the ensemble with a shirt or top underneath did not help accentuate the look either.

Alberta Ferretti Pantsuit
Alberta Ferretti Pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted in an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit that unfortunately missed the mark. Known for her impeccable power dressing skills Priyanka opted for a glossy pink striped pantsuit paired with bold makeup red lips winged eyeliner bronzed cheeks and kohl rimmed eyes. While the outfit had potential the heavy makeup overshadowed the look proving that sometimes less is more.

Ralph Lauren Gown
Ralph Lauren Gown

Priyanka Chopra usually known for her impressive red carpet sartorial choices failed to make the cut in her golden Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline. Although she definitely does not come in the list of the worst dressed too much gold on her dress seemed overwhelming and it could have used better fitting and a cleverer play with sequins.

Billboard Music Awards Gown (2021)
Billboard Music Awards Gown (2021)

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a plunging black sheer gown with a metallic belt at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards but the look fell flat. The sheer fabric and plunging neckline felt overdone making it one of her more questionable red carpet choices.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Fashion is subjective. This list reflects public reactions and online opinions at the time of these appearances.

