Priyanka Chopra's Sexy Dior Gown at Oscars 2026, Romantic Red Carpet Moment With Nick Jonas Goes VIRAL| In Pics

Priyanka Chopra’s Grand Return to the Oscars

Priyanka Chopra attended the 98th Academy Awards on 15 March 2026 held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The global star returned as an official presenter at the ceremony, marking another milestone for India on the international stage. Her appearance also marked nearly a decade since her earlier Oscars presence, making the comeback special for fans.