Priyanka to Urvashi: Here’s who serves the looks at Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon is the most prestigious tennis championship in the world and is among the four Grand Slam Tennis tournaments held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This tournament is not only famous for its nail-biting matches but also for the celebrities who show up in style on the grass courts of London.

Some of the celebrities who stole the spotlight are Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, actors Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jones, Urvashi Rautela, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s duo

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma grab the attention in chic style. Virat Kohli wore a brown-toned styblazer with white shorts and trousers. Anushka Sharma also stunned in white blazer attire with exquisite gold jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra looked breathtaking in luxury design label Ralph Lauren’s white cotton Piqué day dress, and she paired it with Bvlgari jewels, including gold bracelets, diamond rings, and earrings.

Sonam Kapoor’s vintage brooches

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor never misses a chance to grab attention through her signature style. The actress was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, wearing a tailored white pinstripe blazer paired with matching trousers and a blue button-down shirt. Accessories it with her Vintage brooches owned by Sonam.

Urvashi Rautela’s Labubu craze

Extravaganza Urvashi Rautela stunned in a classic white lace gown custom-designed by the Lebanese designer Ali Asaad, but that’s not what grabbed everyone’s attention; it was her four Labubu dolls giving uniqueness to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor in elegance

Hot buzz Janhvi Kapoor serving a balance between summer elegance and sports enthusiast. She wore a floral embroidery dress with a deep V-neck and black bow around her waist, keeping it classic.

Avneet Kaur

Actress and Influencer Avneet Kaur dressed in a white short skirt and a white top paired it with a Louis Vuitton scarf around her neck and some gold accessories. She carried a tan coloured Berkin Bag, stating her look.

Neena Gupta’s saree magic

Fashion queen Neena Gupta wore a modish white saree with floral rose motifs, styled with a white halter-neck blouse. She effortlessly accessorizes it with a gold brooch strapped on her blouse.