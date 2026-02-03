Protect Your Children From Sexual Harassment: Here’s How To Educate Them About Good Touch, Bad Touch
Protecting children from sexual harassment begins with awareness and open communication. Teaching kids about good touch and bad touch at an early age empowers them to understand personal boundaries, recognize unsafe behavior, and speak up without fear. Age-appropriate education helps children feel confident, safe, and respected.
What Is Good Touch?
Good touch makes a child feel safe, loved, and comfortable. It helps children feel protected and cared for by trusted people.
Examples Of Good Touch
A hug from parents, holding hands while crossing the road, or a pat on the back for encouragement are examples of good touch that feel warm and safe.
Teach Children About Private Body Parts
Use correct, age-appropriate names for body parts. Explain that parts covered by underwear or a swimsuit are private and should not be touched by others except in specific situations like medical care with a trusted adult present.
What Is Bad Touch?
Bad touch is any touch that makes a child feel scared, confused, or uncomfortable. If a touch feels wrong, it is not okay.
Examples Of Bad Touch
Touching private body parts, forcing physical contact, or asking a child to keep touch a secret are all examples of bad touch.
What Children Should Do
Teach children to say no loudly, move away, and tell a trusted adult immediately. Reassure them they will not be blamed.
Use Stories And Real Life Examples
Storytelling, role-playing, and everyday examples help children understand complex topics easily. This approach keeps the conversation natural and less intimidating.
Reinforce The Message Regularly
Conversations about safety should not be one-time talks. Reinforce lessons gently and regularly as children grow, adjusting the language to suit their age and understanding.
Disclaimer
This photogallery is for educational and awareness purposes only. It does not replace professional advice or counseling. Parents are encouraged to seek expert guidance when needed.