Psst… National Girlfriends Day is Tomorrow! Here Are 9 Adorable Gifts She’ll Absolutely Love

So August 1st rolls around, National Girlfriends Day sneaks up on you, and suddenly you’re scrambling, right? But hey, it’s not just some made-up Hallmark thing. It’s your golden ticket to show her you’re paying attention and trust me, that kind of stuff is rare these days.

Now, don’t panic and sprint to the nearest flower shop like every other guy on the planet. Seriously, if I had a dollar for every wilted grocery store bouquet shoved in a vase, I’d be living on a yacht by now. This is your chance to get creative, think less “default romance,” more “this made me think of you and only you.” You know, that weird snack she loves? The one nobody else touches at the party? Grab it. Or maybe that old movie you both watched on your first date, set up a movie night, popcorn and all.

The real magic? It’s about making her feel like you see her. Like, really see her. Not just the Instagram version, either. Pull out some surprises that show you listen—even if it’s just remembering her coffee order or playing her favorite song when she walks in. It’s not rocket science, but wow, does it work.

This list walks you through 9 ideas that will make her heart melt with love!