  • Pushkar Camel Fair 2025: Must-Try Local Cuisine from Rajasthani Dal Baati to Ghevar

Pushkar Camel Fair 2025: Must-Try Local Cuisine from Rajasthani Dal Baati to Ghevar

Explore Pushkar Camel Fair 2025 through its rich Rajasthani cuisine. From Dal Baati Churma and Mirchi Vada to Malpua with Rabri and Ghevar, savor traditional dishes that reflect the region’s flavors, culture, and festive spirit.

October 8, 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Dal Baati Churma
1/7

Dal Baati Churma

A signature Rajasthani dish, it features hard baked wheat balls (baati) served with spicy lentils (dal) and sweet crushed wheat with ghee (churma). A wholesome, flavorful combo loved by all.

Mirchi Vada
2/7

Mirchi Vada

Spicy green chili peppers stuffed with a tangy potato filling, battered and deep-fried. A popular street snack offering a fiery taste and crisp texture, perfect for food lovers seeking bold flavors.

Malpua with Rabri
3/7

Malpua with Rabri

Sweet, fluffy pancakes soaked in sugar syrup and served with thick, creamy rabri (sweetened condensed milk). A festive dessert that brings richness and sweetness to the local culinary spread.

Pyaaz Kachori
4/7

Pyaaz Kachori

A savory flaky pastry filled with spiced onion filling, deep-fried to golden perfection. It’s a crunchy, tangy snack widely relished by visitors at the fair.

Ker Sangri
5/7

Ker Sangri

Traditional desert vegetable and berry pickle cooked with spices. This tangy, dry dish is a staple in Rajasthani cuisine, representing the arid region’s unique agricultural produce.

Gatte ki Sabzi
6/7

Gatte ki Sabzi

Gram flour dumplings cooked in a rich, spicy yogurt-based curry. It’s a classic Rajasthani comfort food served at food stalls, offering a perfect balance of texture and flavor.

Ghevar
7/7

Ghevar

A traditional Rajasthani sweet, shaped like a disc with a honeycomb texture, soaked in sugar syrup and garnished with nuts. It’s a festive favorite during fairs and celebrations.

