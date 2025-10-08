Pushkar Camel Fair 2025: Must-Try Local Cuisine from Rajasthani Dal Baati to Ghevar
Explore Pushkar Camel Fair 2025 through its rich Rajasthani cuisine. From Dal Baati Churma and Mirchi Vada to Malpua with Rabri and Ghevar, savor traditional dishes that reflect the region’s flavors, culture, and festive spirit.
Dal Baati Churma
A signature Rajasthani dish, it features hard baked wheat balls (baati) served with spicy lentils (dal) and sweet crushed wheat with ghee (churma). A wholesome, flavorful combo loved by all.
Mirchi Vada
Spicy green chili peppers stuffed with a tangy potato filling, battered and deep-fried. A popular street snack offering a fiery taste and crisp texture, perfect for food lovers seeking bold flavors.
Malpua with Rabri
Sweet, fluffy pancakes soaked in sugar syrup and served with thick, creamy rabri (sweetened condensed milk). A festive dessert that brings richness and sweetness to the local culinary spread.
Pyaaz Kachori
A savory flaky pastry filled with spiced onion filling, deep-fried to golden perfection. It’s a crunchy, tangy snack widely relished by visitors at the fair.
Ker Sangri
Traditional desert vegetable and berry pickle cooked with spices. This tangy, dry dish is a staple in Rajasthani cuisine, representing the arid region’s unique agricultural produce.
Gatte ki Sabzi
Gram flour dumplings cooked in a rich, spicy yogurt-based curry. It’s a classic Rajasthani comfort food served at food stalls, offering a perfect balance of texture and flavor.
Ghevar
A traditional Rajasthani sweet, shaped like a disc with a honeycomb texture, soaked in sugar syrup and garnished with nuts. It’s a festive favorite during fairs and celebrations.