Pushpa To Thamma: 7 Rashmika Mandanna Movies You Can Stream On OTT Platforms
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most beloved actresses of 2025. She continues to captivate the audience’s hearts with her blockbuster performances in movies like Animal, Thamma, and more. For fans eager to watch her work, we have curated the top 7 movies streaming on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
Animal
Animal: Animal is an action-packed crime drama where Rashmika Mandanna plays a key role alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film explores a complex relationship and intense emotions with huge octane action sequences.
Available on Netflix.
Pushpa
Pushpa: Rashmika plays Srivalli, a woman who becomes the love interest of Pushpa, a man involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood.
Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Thamma
Thamma: Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Tadaka on the move, Thamma. It is an action horror drama that became a huge hit at Diwali.
Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2: Pushpa 2, the sequel in the Pushpa franchise, shows the story of Srivelli and Pushpa.
Available on Netflix.
Bheeshma
Bheeshma: The movie released in 2020, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin.
Available on Netflix.
Geetha Govindam
Geetha Govindam: It is also another movie featuring Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda.
Dear Comrade
Dear Comrade: Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade was theatrically released in 2019.
Available on Prime Video and JioHotstar.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.