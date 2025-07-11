Queen Of Bollywood Or Queen Of Clashes? A Deep Dive Into Kangana Ranaut’s Most Explosive Controversies

- Home>
Kangana Ranaut, one of Bollywood’s most outspoken and bold actresses, has been at the center of numerous controversies over the years. Her statement often causes or sparks national debates, earning her both praise for her fearlessness and criticism for her aggressive tone. Kangana remains one of the most polarizing figures in Indian cinema.
Kangana vs Hrithik Roshan
They both were involved in a high profile battle. It began when Kangana referred Hrithik as her "Silly X", which he denied, leading to a defamation case and the leaking of private mails.
Kangana vs Karan Johar
She accused Karan for promoting nepotism during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. her bold stance sparked the debate of nepotism. Karan retaliated her by calling "Victim" and advised to leave the industry if she had many problems.
Kangana vs Maharashtra Government
She compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, after that she faced backlash from shiv sena leaders. They also destroyed her office in Mumbai calling illegal construction. This led to a war between Kangana and the Maharashtra Government.
Kangana vs Bollywood Celebrities
She often lashes out at fellow actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika for being the part of the Bollywood Mafia. Many celebrities avoid responding to her directly.
Kangana vs Diljit Dosanjh
Kangana criticized protestors during farmer's protest and also posted misinformation, Diljit called her out on Twitter, leading public spat. Kangana labeled Diljit as "karan johar's pet".
Kangana on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
Kangana alleged that nepotism and powerful lobbies in Bollywood drove him to suicide. She criticized several filmmakers and actors, demanding justice and an investigation.
Twitter Suspension Controversy
Her account was permanently suspended in 2021 for repeatedly violating platform policies, particularly over tweets deemed hateful and inciteful during west Bengal elections. She called this move FASICT and later joined many other platforms to express her views.
Disclaimer: All the information is taken from publicly given data and is for entertainment purposes and not to defame anyone.