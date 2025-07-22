7 Simple Steps To Prepare Quinoa Poha At Home
This quinoa poha recipe is a healthy twist on the traditional dish, prepared with vegetables, spices, and lemon for a nutritious, flavorful, and easy-to-make meal.
Heat the oil and mustard seeds
Take a pan and heat oil, add mustard seeds, allow them to crackle and release the aroma, and then temper.
Add aromatics
You need to add curry leaves, chopped garlic, and green chillies. Sauté on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes till fragrant and lightly golden.
Cook the onions
Afterwards, you have to add the chopped onions and sauté for a couple of minutes on a medium flame until they turn soft and faintly pale, giving a sweet depth to this dish.
Add tomatoes and spices
After that, kindly add the tomatoes, turmeric powder, and salt. Stir well and keep stirring for 1 to 2 minutes to mix the flavors well.
Add the cooked quinoa
Now, add the cooked quinoa to the pan. Mix well to bind the cooked vegetables and spices, and let the quinoa absorb the flavors.
Finish with coriander and lemon
After that, add lemon juice and fresh coriander. Mix very well and cook for a further 1-2 minutes for that fresh tangy flavor.
Serve hot!
Serve healthy quinoa poha hot, with garnishing of coriander or lemon wedges on the side, if desired. Goes well for breakfast or a light lunch.
