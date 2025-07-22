LIVE TV
Bangladesh jet crash Indian Politicians Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
  • 7 Simple Steps To Prepare Quinoa Poha At Home

7 Simple Steps To Prepare Quinoa Poha At Home

This quinoa poha recipe is a healthy twist on the traditional dish, prepared with vegetables, spices, and lemon for a nutritious, flavorful, and easy-to-make meal.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
1/8

Heat the oil and mustard seeds

Take a pan and heat oil, add mustard seeds, allow them to crackle and release the aroma, and then temper.

2/8

Add aromatics

You need to add curry leaves, chopped garlic, and green chillies. Sauté on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes till fragrant and lightly golden.

3/8

Cook the onions

Afterwards, you have to add the chopped onions and sauté for a couple of minutes on a medium flame until they turn soft and faintly pale, giving a sweet depth to this dish.

4/8

Add tomatoes and spices

After that, kindly add the tomatoes, turmeric powder, and salt. Stir well and keep stirring for 1 to 2 minutes to mix the flavors well.

5/8

Add the cooked quinoa

Now, add the cooked quinoa to the pan. Mix well to bind the cooked vegetables and spices, and let the quinoa absorb the flavors.

6/8

Finish with coriander and lemon

After that, add lemon juice and fresh coriander. Mix very well and cook for a further 1-2 minutes for that fresh tangy flavor.

7/8

Serve hot!

Serve healthy quinoa poha hot, with garnishing of coriander or lemon wedges on the side, if desired. Goes well for breakfast or a light lunch.

8/8

Disclaimer

This recipe is for informational purposes only. Ingredient quantities and cooking times may vary. Always adjust to your taste preferences and dietary needs before consumption.

