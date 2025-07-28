Indian Party Starters: 7 Quick Regional Snacks Bursting with Flavour from Different States
Looking to spice up your party menu? Discover 7 quick, delicious regional Indian snacks that bring bold flavours from different states to your plate.
Dhokla (Gujarat)
The lightness of Gram flour fermented, its flavour baked in. Soft, steamed squares with a slight tang and sweetness. Cut into squares, and serve with green chutney on the side and crushed crunchy sev sprinkled on top.
Kothimbir Vadi (Maharashtra)
Steamed coriander and gram flour squares lightly fried for texture. These nutty little bites are flavour-packed - especially when served with a nice tangy chutney.
Milchi Bajji(Andhra Pradesh/Telangana)
Large green chilis stuffed entirely with masala, coated in gram flour batter, and fried. Crunchy, delicious, and good for a friend that likes spice. They are going to be impressed.
Aloo Chop (West Bengal)
Crispy, spicy mashed potato patties dipped in gram flour. These golden chops are served with a strong kasundi mustard which is why they're considered a comfort food with a very exciting twist.
Mini Jhalmuri (West Bengal)
This is a snack favourite from Kolkata - puffed rice, peanuts, mustard oil, green chillies and spices, served in bowls which are designed to be snacked on for a quick taste bud explosion at your party.
Paneer Pakora (Punjab)
Soft cubes of paneer that are dipped in a chickpea batter, seasoned and deep-fried to a crisp. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, paneer fritters are best enjoyed with mint chutney for all vegetarian diners and with those who get carried away chowing down the whole platter.
Banana Chips (Kerala)
Thinly sliced raw banana, fried in coconut oil crispy perfection. With a little salt and hint of sweetness, southern-alterative and healthy.