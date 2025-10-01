LIVE TV


This guide features quick, one-pot Indian meals perfect for busy weeknights. Recipes include Veg Pulao, Dal Khichdi, Aloo Gobi Curry, Paneer Biryani, Tomato Rice, and Masoor Dal Khichdi. Each dish is easy to prepare, wholesome, and satisfying, combining flavor, nutrition, and convenience for family dinners.

Veg Pulao
1/7

Veg Pulao

One-pot rice dish with mixed vegetables and fragrant spices; ready in minutes for a wholesome, satisfying dinner that all ages enjoy.

Dal Khichdi
2/7

Dal Khichdi

Comforting blend of rice and lentils cooked together; easy, nourishing, and gentle on the stomach, ideal for hectic weekdays.

Aloo Gobi Curry
3/7

Aloo Gobi Curry

Simple curry with potatoes and cauliflower spiced in a single pan; quick to make and pairs well with roti or rice.

Paneer Biryani
4/7

Paneer Biryani

Paneer cubes, rice, and vegetables cooked in aromatic spices; combines protein and flavor for a fuss-free family dinner.

Tomato Rice
5/7

Tomato Rice

Spicy, tangy tomato-infused rice cooked with onions and warm spices; a vibrant, flavorful solution for last-minute meals.

Masoor Dal Khichdi
6/7

Masoor Dal Khichdi

Red lentils and rice simmered with minimal spices; this nutritious, filling one-pot meal is perfect for a healthy, quick dinner.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Information is meant for general guidance. Cooking times and recipes may vary by region, availability, or individual tastes.

