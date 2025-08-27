R Ashwin Retires From IPL: A Look Back at 7 Greatest Matches of His Career
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the IPL. Ashwin stunned his fans after breaking the news on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying he will now explore playing in leagues around the world. R Ashwin has given a spectacular 14-year-long career to cricket fans. Ashwin ended his IPL career as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, claiming 187 wickets in 221 games. Let’s take a look back at some of his finest matches that defined his journey.
India vs South Africa (2015)
In Nagpur, after India was dismissed for only 215 runs in the first innings, Ashwin teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja and took 5 wickets for just 32 runs and restricting them to 79. During the final innings, he ended the match with 7 for 66, guiding India to a 124-run victory and a 2-0 lead in the series.
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I (2016)
R Ashwin made a screaming start to the T20I match as he dismissed Sri Lankan openers in his very first over. The match saw his incredible wicket figures 4-1-8-4. Sri Lanka lost the game by 82 runs.
India vs New Zealand (2016)
R Ashwin was the star of this test match against New Zealand. He gave India a big lead with 6 for 81 in the first innings. And later add 7 for 59 in the second innings. India won massively by 321-run.
India vs England (2021)
R Ashwin proves that he is an all-rounder in the match against England. He picked up 5 for 43 in the first innings and then scored a century in the second innings. India won dominantly by 317-run.
India vs West Indies (2016)
R Ashwin shone bright in this test match against the West Indies. He scored a century in India’s first-innings total of 566/8 and later produced a stunning spell of 7 for 83, clinching an innings win for India.
India vs Australia (2013)
R Ashwini was unstoppable in the opening Test of the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He claimed 7 for 103 in the first innings and later gave 5 for 95 in the second innings, leading India’s big win.
India vs England (2013)
R Ashwini became the savior of this match by grabbing two key wickets and even bowled a maiden at a crucial moment. He sealed a five-run victory and the Champions Trophy for India.
