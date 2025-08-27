R Ashwin Retires From IPL: A Look Back at 7 Greatest Matches of His Career

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the IPL. Ashwin stunned his fans after breaking the news on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying he will now explore playing in leagues around the world. R Ashwin has given a spectacular 14-year-long career to cricket fans. Ashwin ended his IPL career as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, claiming 187 wickets in 221 games. Let’s take a look back at some of his finest matches that defined his journey.