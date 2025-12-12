LIVE TV
  Radhika Apte LATEST News: Saali Mohabbat Movie Release, SHOCKING Interview Statement & Other Details Revealed

Radhika Apte LATEST News: Saali Mohabbat Movie Release, SHOCKING Interview Statement & Other Details Revealed

Radhika Apte is back in the headlines, not just for her new release Saali Mohabbat, but for major personal and professional revelations. Radhika continues to break rules and challenge the industry’s comfort zone. From her birthday to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Radhika Apte.

Radhika Apte Birthday
1/7

Radhika Apte Birthday

Radhika Apte was born on 7 September, 1985. She is 40 years old, as of 2025.

Radhika Apte Latest Movie Saali Mohabbat Release
2/7

Radhika Apte Latest Movie Saali Mohabbat Release

Radhika made a strong comeback with Saali Mohabbat, an unconventional narrative. It reinforces her commitment to fearless, offbeat storytelling.

Radhika Apte Latest News
3/7

Radhika Apte Latest News

Radhika candidly discussed how female actors are often judged more harshly. She advocates for equal opportunities and gender-fair storytelling.

Radhika Apte Husband
4/7

Radhika Apte Husband

Radhika married British musician Benedict Taylor in 2012. The couple maintains a low-profile relationship despite their public careers. She often speaks about balancing personal life with demanding film schedules.

Radhika Apte Movies
5/7

Radhika Apte Movies

She gained acclaim for films like Parched (2015) and Monica O My Darling (2022). She selects roles that challenge stereotypes and push creative boundaries.

Radhika Apte Baby
6/7

Radhika Apte Baby

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December last year. She kept the pregnancy private, revealing the news later with pride.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

